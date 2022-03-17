ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting

5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting. 5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting.
HARRISBURG, PA
York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called

Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News …. Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
YORK COUNTY, PA
St. Patrick's Day parade to return to York

YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program | Eyewitness News …. YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m.
YORK, PA
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police

2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Lititz Borough parking ticket paid in dimes

Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Crews take defensive measures against Wayne Twp. …. Crews take defensive measures against Wayne Twp. fire. Bookmobile coming to Lackawanna Co. Library system. SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the road again. A new...
LITITZ, PA
Interview: Greater Harrisburg NAACP president discusses Martin Luther King Jr.

Rev. Dr. Franklin Hairston-Allen, president of the Greater Harrisburg NAACP, joined abc27 News at Noon to talk about King, his message, and how it still applies today.
HARRISBURG, PA

