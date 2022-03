By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fines are coming for the owners of eyesore properties in Tarentum. The borough’s council approved a new quality of life ordinance, according to the Tribune-Review. The guidelines of the ordinance are aimed at keeping properties tidy and safe. Violators will face instant fines for things like high grass, junk cars, leaving furniture on the lawn, letting ice build up, and more.

