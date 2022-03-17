ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Rodgers hails Wesley Fofana after goalscoring return

By Pa Sport Staff
By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 2 days ago

Boss Brendan Rodgers hailed comeback king Wesley Fofana as Leicester reached the Europa Conference League quarter finals.

Defender Fofana marked his return after seven months out with a broken leg with the crucial goal in Rennes to send the Foxes into the last eight, despite a 2-1 defeat.

Flavien Tait won it for the hosts on Thursday but the Foxes hung on to sneak through 3-2 on aggregate.

Fofana cancelled out Benjamin Bourigeaud’s early opener and Leicester survived Rennes’ late onslaught.

The 21-year-old, who has recently recovered from Covid, had been out since August but was the hero in France.

“He’s an amazing player. That’s what top players do, they come in – he’s only been back in training a few weeks – and they want to go and head it,” Rodgers told BT Sport.

“That’s something we’ve really missed a lot of the season. Someone with that mentality – and that’s a top player’s mentality.

“He’s such a massive prospect and now we’ve just got to try and build his fitness up.

“Over the two legs, I think if you beat Rennes and qualify then you know there’s a lot that’s been really good.

“I think with the ball we were really, really poor. I thought our football in the game, especially in the first half, was nowhere near what I’d expect.

“But what we did show was a real character and games like that, especially with lots of players missing and lots of young players tasting this level for the first time, it’s character building for them.”

Bourigeaud bundled in from close range after just eight minutes but the hosts failed to build on their early momentum.

They were aggressive but Leicester held firm and managed to stabilise, despite losing Marc Albrighton to a groin injury, and Harvey Barnes wasted a fine opening after 16 minutes.

The Foxes gradually began to wrestle control and, after Dogan Alemdar saved Daniel Amartey’s header, Fofana glanced in the resulting corner six minutes into the second half.

Iheanacho’s header was ruled out for offside with 17 minutes left and Rennes went ahead on the night soon after when Tait found the bottom corner.

The hosts threw everything at the Foxes and Kasper Schmeichel’s brilliant save from Serhou Guirassy with five minutes left sent Leicester through.

Midfielder Bourigeaud told UEFA.com: “I don’t have any regrets because we played really well. We just lacked that little bit of luck. I’m frustrated and, of course, disappointed because we wanted to go through. But we can be proud of how we played.”

BBC

Rennes 2-1 Leicester (2-3 on aggregate): Wesley Fofana scores in first game in seven months as Foxes advance in Europa Conference League

Wesley Fofana made a dream return after seven months out injured as his goal helped Leicester City edge past Rennes and move into the Europa Conference League quarter-finals. Leicester won the first leg 2-0 at the King Power Stadium but their advantage was halved inside eight minutes when Benjamin Bourigeaud finished from Martin Terrier's low cross.
SOCCER
The Independent

Reece James unlikely to join up with England squad, suggests Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has poured doubt on Reece James’ chances of joining up with the England squad next week.The full-back, who has played only 147 minutes of football this calendar year, has been included in Gareth Southgate’s party for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.However, Tuchel insists he needs a week more in recovery from a leg muscle injury before he is ready to play.The German was asked if he would be speaking to Southgate after his side’s 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, and said: “Petr Cech will have this chat because of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Muller scoring record in Bayern win

Robert Lewandowski equalled another Gerd Muller record by reaching 30 Bundesliga goals in a season for the fifth time in his career during Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Union Berlin.The prolific Poland hitman, whose 43 Bundesliga goals in the 2021 calendar year broke Muller’s record of 42 that had stood since 1972. took his tally to 31 goals for the current campaign with a smart brace, with Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou also on the scoresheet.Mainz were also convincing winners as they dispatched struggling Arminia Bielefeld 4-0, slotting home three penalties in 14 minutes in a facile victory.Jonathan Burkardt, Moussa...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Aston Villa v Arsenal: match preview

Arsenal may be tired as they travel up to Birmingham but they should not be disheartened after a battling defeat to Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side simply lack the strength in depth of the Reds and a striker who can finish their slick moves; Alexandre Lacazette would likely be Jürgen Klopp’s sixth best option in attack if he were to switch allegiances. Regardless Arsenal have a good chance to continue their mission to clinch fourth spot against Aston Villa. The high likelihood of Bukayo Saka bearing down on Ashley Young feels like an avenue to instant success as Lucas Digne looks set to miss out. Villa will also be disappointed if former Gunner Callum Chambers is out with a head injury as he has proved an instant hit for Steven Gerrard. A depleted defence may not be enough though as Arteta has made a lot of noise about Arsenal’s exhaustion and if he is not just blowing smoke then Philippe Coutinho’s magic could derail the manager’s best laid plans further. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wesley Fofana on target as Leicester squeeze past Rennes into Conference League last eight

Wesley Fofana’s fairytale return sent battling Leicester into the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.The defender – out for seven months with a broken leg – scored to help dump Rennes out, despite the Foxes losing 2-1 in France.They squeezed through to the last eight 3-2 on aggregate after Flavien Tait won it for Rennes on Thursday.Fofana cancelled out Benjamin Bourigeaud’s early opener and Leicester were indebted to Kasper Schmeichel’s save to deny Serhou Guirassy as they survived Rennes’ desperate late charge.Leading 2-0 from last week’s first leg boss Brendan Rodgers was aware of the need to ride out the expected early...
WORLD
The Independent

Jim Goodwin savours first win as Aberdeen manager after fightback against Hibs

Jim Goodwin was delighted to get his first win as Aberdeen manager after his team rallied to defeat 10-man Hibernian in the Premiership.Goodwin’s tenure had started with two draws and two defeats but he saw his team chalk up a deserved victory over the Edinburgh club, who had Ryan Porteous sent off in the second half when the match was in the balance.Goodwin said: “I’m very, very happy pleased and obviously delighted to get that first win as it has been a little while coming.”“I don’t think our performances have been terrible if I am being honest. We had one...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea cruise past Middlesbrough into FA Cup semi-finals

Romelu Lukaku’s 12th goal of the season set Chelsea on their way to the FA Cup semi-finals in serene fashion as the club’s off-field problems were once again put to one side.A comfortable 2-0 sixth-round victory at Championship Middlesbrough provided a more than satisfactory conclusion to a difficult week, where the Blues’ future ownership and current operational difficulties attracted far more attention than their efforts on the pitch.Lukaku’s 15th-minute strike and delicious second from Hakim Ziyech had the tie wrapped up long before half-time as Thomas Tuchel’s men progressed with the minimum of fuss in pursuit of their ninth taste...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

France beat England to claim Six Nations grand slam for first time in 12 years

France won the grand slam and a first Six Nations title in 12 years with a 25-13 victory over England in a thrilling Test match in Paris.After Ireland secured a bonus-point victory over Scotland earlier on Saturday, France knew they had to beat England to take the title and they didn’t disappoint.Tries from Gael Fickou, Francois Cros and Antoine Dupont secured the title for Les Bleus in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France."12 years is a very long time,” France team manager Raphael Ibanez told ITV after the victory. “It's been an intense final game but...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Wales 21-22 Italy - Visitors shock Wales in Cardiff

Tries: Padovani; Pens: Garbisi 3, Padovani 2; Cons: Garbisi;. Italy broke their seven-year Six Nations losing sequence with a shock win over woeful Wales in Cardiff. Edoardo Padovani scored the last-gasp try with Paolo Garbisi adding the conversion with the final kick of the match to claim victory. Garbisi and...
WORLD
The Independent

Italy pleased to silence critics after stunning Wales in Six Nations

Kieran Crowley said Italy had shut out noise over their Six Nations future after ending a 36-game losing streak in the tournament against Wales.With Italy not having registered a Six Nations victory since beating Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015, their place had been questioned at length with many observers calling from promotion and relegation in the tournament and insisting Georgia would be more competitive than the Azzurri.But those voices might be quieter from now on as Italy produced a tremendous performance – and a last-gasp winning try from winger Edoardo Padovani – to beat Wales 22-21 for a first-ever victory...
WORLD
