POTUS

Watch live as the Bidens host St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House

By Francesca Casonato
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden host an event at the White House to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Earlier in the day, Biden was supposed to meet with Irish Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, who pulled out of the lunch due after contracting Covid.

Tomorrow, the US president is expected to virtually meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and managing competition between the US and China.

Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Micheál Martin
Jill Biden
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
The Independent

Jill Biden makes fun of her husband’s VP confusion as poll shows most Americans question Joe Biden’s mental capacity

Jill Biden appeared to mock her husband’s repeated mix-ups of calling Kamala Harris the president of the United States.The first lady mistakenly introduced the vice president as the president during a White House event to mark Black History Month."Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the Uni… the vice president," she began before the room broke out in laughter and applause.The actual president turned in Ms Harris’ direction before lifting his arms and bowing his head in feigned defeat, going along with the joke."I just said to make you laugh," Ms Biden said to explain fumble.Mr Biden comes under increased...
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Bites Back With Comical List of Sanctions on Biden, Blinken and... Hillary

Russia has decided to respond to U.S. sanctions with its own seemingly random list of sanctions for current and former U.S. officials who are unlikely to be affected in any way. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the list, as did Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. So too did CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company set off a conservative conspiracy during Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has not been in an official position in nearly a decade, also made the cut. Other honorees include administrators and deputy secretaries in various government agencies.
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocked for saying nuclear war is more likely because of Biden’s ‘presidential weakness’

Ted Cruz is once again wading into the political arena to assert his viewpoint that President Joe Biden, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, is largely to blame for the war in Ukraine.In a recent Fox News interview, the Texas senator discussed how the world has fortunately not seen a nuclear weapon detonated against an enemy power since the Second World War.“We’ve managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon. I pray to God that doesn’t happen,” Mr Cruz said.But Mr Cruz continued that he believes that under Mr Biden’s administration, the chances of that fact remaining true are...
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

