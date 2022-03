Ursula Burns’ offers better advice for women in business than other moguls by leaning into her marginalized identity. In 2009, Ursula Burns shattered the metaphorical glass ceiling two-fold when she became “the first African American woman to serve as CEO of a Fortune 500 company and the first female to acceded to the position of CEO of such a company in succession after another female.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO