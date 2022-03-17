ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Desus of ‘Desus & Mero’ Tests Positive For COVID, Showtime Series To Be Postponed

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd029_0eiPHhIE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpDpO_0eiPHhIE00

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

While the American population continues to “return to normal” as if it’s all good in the hood, we tend to get random reminders that the pandemic isn’t over by a long shot and the latest comes in the form of Desus (Daniel Baker) announcing that he’s the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

Deadline is reporting that the co-host of the Showtime series Desus & Mero has tested positive for The Rona and in turn will cause the weekly show to be postponed until Baker fully recovers from his infection. Luckily for him, Desus is indeed vaccinated and boosted so even though he’s contracted the deadly virus, he’s not showing any bad symptoms other than what you’d expect from someone who can’t go out in public.

“Desus said that he’s been isolating, is vaxxed and boosted and “right now my only symptom is boredom.”

Sounds about right.

This comes a year after his co-host The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) had gotten infected with The Rona himself and had to do the show with some pre-taped segments to keep the momentum going. Luckily it all worked out in the end.

Hopefully Desus recovers quicker than Al Bundy and is able to get back in front of the cameras in no time.

Stay safe out there and mask up whenever possible, y’all.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Picard’ in Bizarro World, ‘B Positive’ Finale, ‘Black Bag’ Salutes Spaghetti Westerns, Return of ‘Desus & Mero,’ ‘Walker’ Then and Now

As Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard picks up steam, Jean-Luc Picard finds himself in an alarming alt-world, thanks to Q. B Positive leads a parade of season finales. AMC+ pays homage to spaghetti Westerns with That Dirty Black Bag. Showtime’s award-winning late-night talker Desus & Mero welcomes Denzel Washington for its Season 4 premiere. Even as the reimagined Walker continues on The CW, getTV celebrates the 82nd birthday of the original Cordell Walker, Chuck Norris, with a daylong marathon of Walker, Texas Ranger. And Buffy the Vampire Slayer marks its 25th anniversary.
TV SERIES
Variety

Ned Eisenberg, Actor on ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Dies at 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a stage and screen actor who played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Detective Hauser in “Mare of Easttown,” has died. He was 65. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed his death. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia said in a statement, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Absence Inspires Increasingly Awkward Workarounds — and Twitter Snark

Click here to read the full article. There isn’t much enthusiasm to curb for the current season of “The Goldbergs.” Following the toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against star Jeff Garlin, “The Goldbergs” appears to have opted to use a stand-in for Garlin’s character. However, longtime fans are calling out the shoddy post-production attempts at smoothing over the behind-the-scenes drama. See a clip below. With those episodes now airing, fans have taken to social media to criticize the sloppiness of the special effects, especially when it came to a Goldberg family wedding scene during Episode 15 of Season 9. “They should either...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desus Nice
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Pay Respects To Law And Order: SVU Co-Star Ned Eisenberg After His Death At 65

Law & Order fans lost a familiar face when Ned Eisenberg passed away February 27 at age 65. The actor played multiple characters within the franchise over the course of more than two decades, but was known best as Roger Kressler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — a role he played in 23 episodes from 2001-2019. It seems Eisenberg made an impact not just on-screen, but in the lives of his co-workers, too, as Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and current L&O: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni posted tributes to the actor following his death.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Reveals Trailer and Key Art (TV News Roundup)

Starz has unveiled the trailer and key art for “Gaslit,” its limited series that tackles the Watergate scandal. The show focuses on the perspective of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). “Gaslit” will debut on Starz’s digital platform at midnight on April 24, with a linear debut the same day at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Concerns’ That The Kanye West Drama Will Drive Pete Davidson Away—We Feel So Bad!

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama has continued to heat up in recent days, with Pete Davidson’s private text messages to West leaked by the comedian’s friend David Sirus earlier this week. However, while Kardashian is allegedly, “Really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself,” a source close to the couple told E!, the 41-year-old is also said to have “concerns” that the continued drama will drive her boyfriend away.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Celebrity#Desus Mero#Showtime#American
Deadline

‘BMF’: Leslie Jones Joins Season 2 Cast Of Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones has been tapped for a key recurring role in the upcoming second season of Starz’s BMF, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). She is the latest in a growing list of strong female characters in Season 2, including La La Anthony, who was recently upped to series regular, along with new series regular Kelly Hu and Christine Horn, who recurs. Jones will play Federal Agent Tracy Chambers. Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Can't Stop Congratulating Ken Jennings on His Incredible Hosting News

The Jeopardy! fandom never passes up an opportunity to celebrate Ken Jennings. Since the Jeopardy! legend first stepped up to the lectern in January 2021, he has officially hosted 100 episodes of the quiz show. Though a new permanent Jeopardy! host has yet to be announced, fans are wholeheartedly celebrating the TV personality’s latest accomplishment.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Beast

Desus & Mero Return to Clown Elon Musk and Grimes’ Baby Name

On Thursday night, the almighty Desus & Mero returned for the Season 4 premiere of their criminally underrated Showtime series. The two funniest dudes in late-night kicked things off by clowning Desus on his recent “famous friends” vacation in Iceland, where he was caught partying with actress Anna Kendrick and “personally increased the diversity of Iceland by 20 percent” (his words).
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Amy Poehler talks influence of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as new doc premieres: 'They were two outsiders'

It’s hardly surprising to hear that Amy Poehler was heavily influenced by Lucille Ball. Ball battery-rammed the door down for generations of female comedians as star of the classic, hugely popular sitcom I Love Lucy. Among those was Poehler, who 52 years after the lights went down on Lucy, began starring on her own indelible TV comedy, Parks and Recreation.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Better Call Saul' Final Season Trailer Chronicles the Evolution of Saul Goodman

AMC has dropped off the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the highly-acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk. “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is,” warns Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) during the trailer. The preview sees Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill evolve into his crooked, criminal defense lawyer persona Saul Goodman and chronicles the con man’s chaotic journey ahead of the events of Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Walker’: Jared Padalecki Gets New Partner As Ashley Reyes Joins CW Drama As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker. Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, “Nudge”, slated to premiere March 3. Reyes succeeds Lindsay Morgan who exited Walker earlier this season for personal reasons after playing Walker’s (Padalecki) partner Micki Ramirez since the pilot. Reyes will play a new character, Cassie, who is Walker’s new partner. A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state...
TV SERIES
mensjournal.com

HBO Releases First Trailer for ‘We Own This City’ From ‘The Wire’ Creator

Fans of gritty HBO dramas like The Deuce and The Wire now have a new show to look forward to: We Own This City. The first teaser trailer for the six-hour limited series debuted today, and it explores the rampant corruption and abuse within the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, as well as the federal investigation that exposed it. Jon Bernthal plays one of the central characters in the show, but some of the biggest stars are behind the camera. George Pelecanos and David Simon—alums of The Deuce and The Wire, among other hit HBO shows—are both involved with this new project.
BALTIMORE, MD
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy