After advancing in the Europa League by bouncing Galatasaray in Istanbul on Thursday, Barcelona shift their focus to what will be a loaded slate on Sunday highlighted by El Clasico. Barca go to Real Madrid in a crucial game for both sides as Xavi's men look to start solidifying their top-four spot while Real aim to build upon their already comfortable position atop La Liga. Both teams enter in exceptional form with four straight league wins, but Barca are playing their best so far this season, giving the Blaugrana faithful a strong belief that they can go to the Bernabeu and win.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO