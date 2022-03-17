ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bryant, Freeman make NL West even tougher with big deals

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NL West was already a good division and it should be even tougher in 2022. The Los...

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
The Spun

Nolan Arenado Reacts To The Kris Bryant Signing

Earlier this week, superstar third baseman Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies. Immediately after the news broke, the baseball world was somewhat flummoxed by the move. “On a scale of 1 to 10, the industry shock over the Rockies’ deal with Kris Bryant has been turned up to 11,” MLB insider Buster Olney wrote on Twitter.
MLB
Parkland Talk

Anthony Rizzo Makes Free Agency Decision

It was a crazy off-season in baseball with the 99-day lockout, but Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo is officially heading back to the New York Yankees. Rizzo signed a two deal worth $32 million with an opt-out after year one. A 2007 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox that same year. In 2010, Rizzo was traded to the San Diego Padres in a deal for All-Star first basemen Adrian Gonzalez.
MLB
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Freddie Freeman
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant speaks out on the decision to sign with the Rockies

Amid much outside talk over whether he made the right move to sign with the Colorado Rockies, Kris Bryant is aiming to build a winning culture within the team. The Rockies officially announced on Friday that they came to terms with Bryant on a seven-year deal. The veteran outfielder signed off on a $162 million deal that includes a no-trade clause.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
West Hawaii Today

Bryant, Freeman find new homes as MLB teams make moves

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the agreement. Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago...
MLB
#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Padres#Giants
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
KESQ

RHP Martinez signs 1-year deal with Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Padres to finalize a deal that was delayed by the Major League Baseball lockout. Martinez and the Padres were closing in on an agreement Dec. 1, but it wasn’t finished before the lockout began that night. The deal includes player options for 2023, 2024 and 2025. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 60-day injured list. Martinez had a 1.62 ERA for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan in 2021. He spent the last four seasons in Japan, pitching first for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and then the SoftBank Hawks.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Versatile Infielder

Cubs sign versatile infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have signed versatile infielder and former Met Jonathan Villar to a one-year deal, the club announced Saturday. The deal includes a mutual option for 2023. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the deal is worth $4.5 million with...
MLB
KEYT

Injury-plagued Rendon eager to reclaim career with Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels fans have seen very little return on owner Arte Moreno’s investment in third baseman Anthony Rendon. They’ve seen very little of Rendon at all. They weren’t allowed in Angel Stadium during his debut season in 2020, and he played only 30 home games last year before injuries shut him down for the season. Rendon scoffs at the notion he needs to show anything to anybody. But the 31-year-old Rendon seems equally determined to get back to the level of play that earned him a lavish free-agent contract.
MLB
KEYT

Champion Rams re-sign kick returner Brandon Powell

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif (AP) — Kick returner and receiver Brandon Powell has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal. Powell joined the Rams’ practice squad midway through the regular season before playing a major role in the turnaround of their special teams on the way to the Super Bowl championship. Los Angeles lacked a solid kick returner early in the season, but Powell made a series of big plays while returning kicks and punts down the stretch, including a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against Minnesota. The Rams finally signed him permanently to the active roster in early January. He returned nine punts and five kickoffs in the Rams’ four playoff games.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends Clint Capela To New York

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks formed a new rivalry last season, as the two teams matched up against one another in the first-round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Hawks got the best of the Knicks in five games and advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the future looked bright for both up and coming teams in the East.
NBA

