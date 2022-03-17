New York City FC signs Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Wolverhampton wants to boost its improbable ambitions of Champions League qualification. Leeds is desperate to move further clear of relegation trouble. Teams with contrasting objectives meet at Molineux to start a truncated round of the Premier League, taking place on the same weekend as the FA Cup quarterfinals. This is the first of just four league matches. Wolves can climb above Tottenham and West Ham into sixth place, and within two points of fourth-place Arsenal, with a win. Leeds will start the game four points clear of the bottom three and is looking for a second straight win under new American manager Jesse Marsch, whose first victory at the helm came last week against last-place Norwich.

