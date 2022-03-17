ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Calls Her Character a Disney Princess after the Series Debuts on Disney+

By Margarita Rances
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel fans are on their toes as the Netflix series Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders, and ABC series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD arrived on Disney Plus and this would be the very first time that the streaming platform would have an extremely adult set of content...

