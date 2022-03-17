ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

St. Patty’s or St. Paddy’s Day?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Danielle MacKimm
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkgIR_0eiPCgA200

( ABC4 ) – St. Patrick’s Day falls annually on March 17 and is widely celebrated in the United States, but some of the U.S. nicknames for the day would not be acceptable in Ireland.

The holiday represents a celebration of Saint Patrick of Ireland who is famous for introducing Christianity to the European island, as well as chasing the “snakes” of Ireland into the sea after they began attacking him following a 40-day fast he endured.

Coors Light releases beer-flavored ‘Chillollipops’

Despite its religious background, St. Patrick’s day has become a day of festivities ranging from family-friendly parades to college-student bar crawls. As noted by Merriam-Webster , the holiday’s celebratory mood has led partygoers to refer to the day by nicknames of St. Patrick. However, there is one title that has proven to stir the Irish pot.

St. Patrick’s Day is often dubbed “St. Patty’s Day.” However, Patrick is the English version of the Irish Gaelic name Pádraig, nicknamed Páidín and Paddy, as stated by USA Today .

As the name “Patty” is the shortened version of the feminine name Patricia, the term “St. Patty’s Day” is downright incorrect. The term has been deemed disrespectful by the Irish community. The correct abbreviation for Patrick is “Paddy.”

Best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Utah

However, “St. Paddy’s Day” has been rumored to be objectionable as well. According to Merriam-Webster, since the 18th century, the name Paddy has been used in English as a derogatory term for an Irishman, or in informal British English as “a fit of temper.”

Stay respectful today and stick to referring to the holiday as “St. Pat’s Day,” or the classic “St. Patrick’s Day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Girl, 6, attacked at dog park, owner and dog flee

A lamenated poster is hung up at each of the entrances at Sunset Dog Park by the family of 6-year-old Chloe Sunder. They are doing everything they can to hopefully make this dog owner come forward. They tell 8 News Now, earlier this month a wolf hybrid looking dog attacked Chloe and the owner did not take accountability.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC7 Chicago

Patrick wore blue, not green: More myths, facts about St. Paddy's Day

America's favorite Irish holiday is Thursday, March 17. In America, St. Patrick's Day means green clothes, green beer -- and even green rivers. Yet according to experts, the real St. Patrick didn't even wear green. The earliest images of Ireland's patron saint show him wearing a dark blue, similar to...
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Albany Herald

No blarney: Five St. Patrick's Day facts

It's the day when everybody gets the Irish spirit. St. Patrick's Day has been observed as a religious holiday for more than a millennium. Here's some fun facts about everybody's favorite Irish holiday. * St. Patrick didn't drive the snakes out of Ireland. * The holiday is celebrated on the...
FESTIVAL
L.A. Weekly

The Strains of Saint Patrick’s Day 2022

It’s time for our annual strains of Saint Patrick’s Day list here at L.A.!. This year’s edition also will feature a noted Spanish twist, given the amount of cannabis we saw this past weekend when we hit Barcelona for Spannabis. But regardless of where we are in the world, we’re always excited to check out new things that may end up on our lists in honor of various holidays, this one being the greenest.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Patrick
Calhoun County Journal

St Patty’s Day Party at Rack N Roll in Anniston

This event will be on March 17, 2022 starting at 9:00 pm. Hosted by Rack and Roll. 917 Noble St, Anniston, AL. If you are looking for a great event on St. Patrick’s Day this is a party event. Highland Groove is a band that focuses on originals and creativity. They grew up in and out of music together, but in 2014 decided to commit and create.Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar, established in 2014, features 29 TV’s, 16 domestic and unique craft beers on tap, an extensive liquor selection and a full menu. Open 7 days a week. They have daily lunch specials and you can visit them online at www.rackandrollbilliards.com.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#St Paddy#Christianity#European#Coors Light#Irish#P Draig#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy