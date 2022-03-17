ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Blinken confirms US citizen killed in Ukraine

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJFIx_0eiPCeOa00

( The Hill ) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed that a U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine.

Blinken said during a briefing that he had no further details about the incident yet.

The Pentagon would not confirm the death, while the State Department told The Hill no more details could be shared at this time.

Police in the Ukrainian region of Chernihiv said in a Facebook post that an American was among the people killed by a heavy artillery attack but did not detail where in the city the attack occurred.

Chernihiv, located in the northeast of Kyiv, has been under heavy bombardment from Russian forces with its governor estimating that 53 people were brought to morgues in the past 24 hours, the Associated Press reported .

The news follows the death of U.S. journalist Brent Renaud, an independent filmmaker who had previously contributed to The New York Times.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, launching a full-scale assault that has faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces heading into the fourth week of the campaign.

The U.S. has said it will not put troops on the grounds and has resisted calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine over fears it could spark a larger conflict with Russia.

The Department of State issued do not travel advisories to U.S. citizens for Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

Laura Kelly and Ellen Mitchell contributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Police search for missing woman, 44, last seen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas. Belinda Link may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police say. Link has green eyes, blonde hair and is described as weighing 220 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Belarus#Travel Advisories#Pentagon#The State Department#Ukrainian#American#Russian#The Associated Press#The New York Times#The Department Of State#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian warship told to ‘go f–k yourself’ destroyed in battle: Report

A Russian warship that reportedly attacked Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island after the group told the ship to “go f—k yourself” has been destroyed, according to new reports this week. According to the Times of London, Ukrainian military sources said the Vasily Bykov – a massive...
MILITARY
8 News Now

8 News Now

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy