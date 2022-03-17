ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Northwest Florida State advances to NJCAA semis

 2 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Northwest Florida State advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Tournament Thursday with a 92-74...

Top seed advances to NJCAA final

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Late free throws by Jaquan Scott propelled the Salt Lake Bruins into the NJCAA Men's Division I Championship game after a 70-68 semifinal victory Friday over the Chipola Indians at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The Bruins were led by 19 points from Quincy McGriff, Scott added...
HUTCHINSON, KS
NJCAA run ends for Blue Dragon women

LUBBOCK, Texas – One day after grabbing the lead and never relinquishing it, the roles were reversed on the Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team on Friday in the second round of the NJCAA Tournament. The Blue Dragons went through a long scoring drought in the first half...
LUBBOCK, TX
KU-Creighton to play Saturday

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 seed Kansas (29-6) will face No. 9 seed Creighton (23-11) in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 19 at 1:40 p.m. CST from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on CBS. Kansas recently won its 15th-straight NCAA Tournament first-round...
FORT WORTH, TX
KU advances to Sweet 16

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin scored 20 points, Ochai Agbaji put Kansas ahead for good with his first basket early in the second half, and the Jayhawks held off Creighton 79-72 to advance to the Sweet 16. Martin hadn’t led top-seeded Kansas in scoring all season as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salt Lake to play in semifinals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Top-seeded Salt Lake hung on Thursday for a two-point win over Odessa College 68-66 in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The Bruins were led by Festus Ndumanya's 16 points. Doctor Bradley had 12 points, Jaquan Scott...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Dick wins Gatorade POY honor

CHICAGO — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Gradey Dick of Sunrise Christian Academy is the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Dick is the second Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Sunrise Christian Academy.
CHICAGO, IL
Witt Jr. named top prospect going into 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals farmhand Bobby Witt Jr. was named the MLB's No. 1 top prospect on Thursday evening by mlb.com. Witt Jr., who was drafted by the Royals in 2019, was also named the 2021 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. The...
MLB
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

