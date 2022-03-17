ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals sign TE Hayden Hurst to one-year deal

By Adam La Rose
 2 days ago
Hayden Hurst is heading to Cincinnati. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals appear to have found a short-term replacement for C.J. Uzomah. Cincinnati is signing tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Hurst, 28, started his career in Baltimore. He flashed potential in two campaigns with the Ravens, totaling 43 catches and 512 yards in 28 games. With Mark Andrews ahead of him on the depth chart, however, it became clear that Hurst would need to go elsewhere to have an opportunity as a starter. He requested — and was granted — a trade to Atlanta in 2020.

In his first season with the Falcons, the former first-rounder played closer to the level he was capable of with increased playing time. He totaled 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, the Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts last offseason, which again limited Hurst’s target share. It’s not surprising, then, that he is on the move again.

In Cincinnati, Hurst will step into a sizeable opening left by Uzomah’s departure. His production in the passing game — along with his blocking ability — should keep him on the field for a Bengals offense that was among the league’s best in 2021. This addition should help complement the team’s talented WR trio enough for the Bengals to replicate their success in the passing game.

