ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Anishinaabe Bizindamoo Makak Episode 9

By Staci Drouillard
WTIP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 9 of Anishinaabe Bizindamoo Makak, Dr. Gordon Jourdain talks...

wtip.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Intercept

Episode Seven: Merry Alice

Charles Raby says he confessed to protect his girlfriend, Merry Alice Gomez. Some people don’t believe this — as they understand it, Charles had only known Merry Alice for a few weeks when Edna Franklin was murdered. Why would he lie for a woman he barely knew? But it turns out this premise was incorrect. And there’s a lot more to Merry Alice’s story.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Life of Fish’ Director Matías Bize Brings Intimations of Resilience to Malaga in ‘Private Messages’

Click here to read the full article. Chilean filmmaker Matías Bize’s pandemic-prompted film “Private Messages” will be part of the Official Selection at the 2022 Malaga Film Festival, and the feature dives face-first into the stories which make us human, vulnerable and strong.  Bize, who won a Spanish Academy Goya for his Variety-championed film “The Life of the Fish” in 2011, uses self-filmed footage of the film’s international cast (including Blanca Lewin, Nicolás Poblete, Antonia Zegers, Néstor Cantillana, Vicenta Ndongo, Alex Brendemühl and Verónica Intile) confessing their most intimate stories during 2020’s global lockdowns, which coincided with filming. “Private Messages” pieces its...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
KMOV

Episode 175: Goshen Coffee

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week we headed over to Illinois to check out Goshen Coffee. The locally roasted coffee has been around since 2002 but it’s got a new look and a lot of new things happening, including a second location coming later this spring to Soulard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
realitytitbit.com

Bad Boys LA star Kerrion Franklin is the son of a famous Gospel singer

Kerrion Franklin joins The Zeus Network‘s line-up for Bad Boys LA. After just one episode, viewers have already realised how much he resembles a particular Gospel singer – and the truth is, that man is his father. Alongside reality star Milan Christopher, celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright, and influencers...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bill Murray Ruffles Feathers With His Thoughts About the Pandemic

Bill Murray put some fans on edge this weekend with his latest comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor spoke about the global catastrophe in an interview with The Independent published on Saturday. His remarks on how people have reacted to the pandemic made some readers feel like he was taking an anti-mask or even anti-vaccination position, although on further inspection that doesn't seem to be the case.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy