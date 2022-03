STORRS — All season long, the UConn women’s basketball team preached defense. It has based its identity on stopping and slowing opponent after opponent. On Saturday, the Huskies started March Madness by shutting out an opponent in a single quarter for the second time in program history — Mercer was scoreless in the third quarter as UConn ran to an 83-38 victory.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO