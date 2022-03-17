ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

New York City FC signs Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — MLS club New York City FC has signed 20-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira from Corinthians. Both clubs confirmed the deal on Thursday....

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Facundo Torres lifts Orlando City over Galaxy

Facundo Torres scored his first MLS goal after nine minutes and Orlando City kept their third defensive clean sheet in four games with a 1-0 victory at the LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon. Fellow Orlando (2-1-1, 7 points) newcomer Ercan Kara provided his first assist on the cross for Torres'...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Pereira
CBS Sports

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Italy leaves Mario Balotelli out of squad for playoff for Qatar

The main question for Italy was about Mario Balotelli. After coach Roberto Mancini included him on the roster for a trial last January, many thought that former Manchester City player would be an option for the current Italian National Team. Italy are set to play on March 24 against North Macedonia in the first game of the UEFA qualifying playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. If the current champions of Europe manage to win this clash they will then face the winners of the other match between Turkey and Portugal. Balotelli is currently playing for Adana Demirspor in Turkey where he scored eleven goals in 24 matches, enough to lift the team into the seventh place in the Süper Lig. Prior to that, he was in the Italian second division with Monza and with his homegrown team Brescia. Neither stretch in in his home country was particularly positive, and they came after short stints at Nice and Marseille in France which were, themselves, short-lived.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Russia#Brazilian#Ap#Nycfc#Ukrainian
BBC

Chelsea to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal. In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Liverpool striker Divock Origi ‘has several Premier League transfer offers but wants to join AC Milan on free in summer’

AC MILAN are interested in signing Liverpool ace Divock Origi this summer, according to reports. The Belgian's Anfield contract is set to expire, prompting plenty of interest. Origi is believed to have plenty of potential suitors around the Premier League. But according to Calciomercato, the striker would prefer a move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Champions League draw: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, Manchester City face Atletico Madrid

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. The three Premier League and three La Liga teams in the last eight avoided each other, with Manchester City up against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool taking on Benfica while Villarreal will play Bayern Munich. In...
MLS
CBS Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League draw results: Barcelona to face Frankfurt, West Ham draw Lyon

After the excitement of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw, there was also the Europa League and the Europa Conference League on Friday. The final eight of the Europa League boasts some familiar names with Barcelona, West Ham United, RB Leipzig, Atalanta BC, Olympique Lyonnais, and Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw. You can catch all the matchups on Paramount+.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy