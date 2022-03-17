ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Another at-home COVID test is being recalled

FOX43.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — An at-home COVID-19 testing kit is being recalled for failing to meet FDA requirements. According to a press release from the FDA, SD Biosensor is recalling its STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Tests because they were distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance, or approval from the FDA. The...

www.fox43.com

WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware

Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent drug recalls

Here are seven recalls drug companies issued in February, as listed by the FDA. 1. Family Dollar recalled numerous drug products on Feb. 18 due to the presence of rodents at a distribution center. 2. TCP Hot Acquisition on Feb. 16 recalled all lots of its ​​Sure and Brut aerosol...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

Covid vaccines not linked to deaths, major US study finds

A major study of vaccine side-effects in the US found no link between two Covid jabs and the number of deaths recorded after vaccination. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 92% of reported side-effects after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were mild. About 4,500 people died after...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KHBS

Recall issued for thousands of antigen COVID-19 tests not authorized by the FDA

Thousands of antigen COVID-19 tests have been recalled because they are not authorized, cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to a news release from the FDA, 164,250 antigen and antibody tests from LuSys Laboratories are included in the recall. They were distributed between June 1, 2020, and July 21, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA warns to stop using 7 medications

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling multiple lots of seven drugs found to be out of specification. Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables, already distributed to consumers. The company found these compounded products to be out of specification, Yahoo! news reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

What to know about HIV and the COVID-19 vaccine

Health oversight agencies in the United States say that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, even for those with conditions involving compromised immunity, such as HIV. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), people with HIV should receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine does not interfere with HIV medications, and no evidence suggests that it causes more side effects in people with HIV than in other people.
SCIENCE
CJ Coombs

FDA issued warning about contaminated products from a well-known retail store

Photo by Alexas_Fotos on Unsplash. On February 18, 2022, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning concerning items that have been possibly contaminated by live and dead rodents at a Family Dollar warehouse in Arkansas. The potentially contaminated products involve six states where the Family Dollar Stores are located: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Houston Chronicle

Discovery of benzene in aerosol products is concerning

Q: I was disappointed to read that so many popular aerosol antiperspirants and deodorants contain benzene. What about other aerosol products, like hairsprays, air fresheners and cleaning products? Do they also contain benzene? How much more are we breathing in unknowingly, without fair warning?. A: We started worrying about benzene...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Coffee consumption and diabetic retinopathy in adults with diabetes mellitus

We aimed to evaluate the association between the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and coffee consumption in a Korean population. This cross-sectional study was based on data from the 2008"“2011 Korean National Health and Nutrition Survey. Among 37,753 survey participants, the data of 1350 subjects with type 2 diabetes who underwent DR examination were analyzed. DR was graded using the modified Airlie House classification system. Coffee consumption data were obtained through food frequency questionnaires and categorized into four groups: almost none,"‰<"‰1 cup/day, 1 cup/day, and"‰â‰¥"‰2 cups/day. The relationship between DR and coffee consumption was evaluated using multivariable logistic regression models adjusted for age, sex, education, occupation, income, smoking, alcohol intake, body mass index, physical activity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes duration, and glycated hemoglobin. The prevalence of DR was 20.0%. Non-proliferative DR was observed in 87.8% of all DR patients, and proliferative DR in 12.2%. The prevalence of DR and vision-threatening DR showed a significantly decreasing tendency according to daily coffee consumption (P for trend 0.025 and 0.005, respectively) after adjustment for possible confounders. This tendency was more prominent in those aged"‰<"‰65Â years (P for trend 0.005 and 0.003, respectively). Our findings suggest coffee consumption might be associated with DR reduction especially in Koreans with diabetes mellitus aged"‰<"‰65Â years.
HEALTH
The Spokesman-Review

People’s Pharmacy: Why do aerosol body sprays contain benzene?

Q. I was disappointed to read that so many popular aerosol antiperspirants and deodorants contain benzene. What about other aerosol products, like hairsprays, air fresheners and cleaning products? Do they also contain benzene? How much more are we breathing in unknowingly, without fair warning?. A. We started worrying about benzene...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis & Mushrooms Versus Colon Cancer: Cannabotech's Product Kills Over 90% Of Cancerous Colon Cells

An Israeli biotech company that develops medical products based on cannabis and fungal extracts, Cannabotech reported Tuesday cell model study results showing that its "Integrative-Colon" products killed over 90% of colon cancer cells. The Integrative-Colon products are based on a combination of several cannabinoids from the cannabis plant and various mushroom extracts.
CANCER

