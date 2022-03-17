ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots sign RB/WR Ty Montgomery to two-year deal

By Zachary Links
 3 days ago
Ty Montgomery will join Bill Belichick's team. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots reached agreement with Ty Montgomery (Twitter link via Josina Anderson of CBSSports.com). The running back’s two-year deal could pay up to$4M, according to a source who spoke with Anderson.

Montgomery, 29, spent the first three-plus seasons of his career in Green Bay, moving from wide receiver to running back. His best work came in 2016, when he collected 805 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He was traded to the Ravens midway through the 2018 campaign, and he served as Le’Veon Bell‘s backup with the Jets in 2019.

Montgomery signed with the Saints in 2020 and spent last year at both positions. He finished out with 15 carries for 44 yards, plus 16 catches for 95 yards. The Patriots may look to reprise that role for the former third-round pick, using him as a receiver, a James White-type running back and a special teamer. The Pats could use a player like Montgomery, especially after backup RB Brandon Bolden left to join the Raiders.

Meanwhile, the Pats still have some work to do up front after trading standout guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers.

Pro Football Rumors

Titans sign two-time Pro Bowl TE Austin Hooper to one-year, $6M contract

Austin Hooper has reportedly found his new home. The veteran tight end is signing a one-year, $6M contract with the Titans, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hooper, 27, started his career in Atlanta. He played four seasons there, earning Pro Bowls nods in 2018 and 2019. He posted a combined total of 146 catches, 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns during that time. That production made him a highly sought-after commodity in free agency.
NFL
KRDO

Busy Panthers extend WR D.J. Moore, add 4 free agents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers front office has been busy since being spurned by quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Panthers agreed to a three-year, $61.9 million contract extension with No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore on Friday, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. They also signed four other free agents one day after being informed by Watson’s camp that was not waiving his no-trade clause for Carolina. The Panthers added four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker from the Los Angeles Rams, center Bradley Bozeman from the Baltimore Ravens, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns to sign Deshaun Watson to new five-year, $230M deal

In a stunning turn of events, the Browns seem to have emerged as the winners of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. He has changed course and is now willing to waive his no-trade clause to come to Cleveland. A new deal appears to be place confirming that he will now be the starting quarterback of the Browns (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport).
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers cut Joe Schobert

Schobert — a.k.a. Joe-bert or Joe The Show — worked as a Browns starter for three seasons. He led the NFL with 144 tackles in 2017, earning him a Pro Bowl nod, and he led the Browns in stops in 2018 and ’19 as well. Then, he signed with the Jaguars in 2020 on a five-year, $53.75M deal. The veteran ‘backer paced the Jags in tackles in 2020 (141 stops), but the effort came for a historically dreadful team. So, in August of 2021, the Jags shipped him to the Steelers for a 2022 sixth-rounder.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ first week of free agency

From a pair of bold signings on Tuesday to the blow of losing a reported deal with pass rusher Za’Darius Smith on Thursday, the Ravens delivered an unusually interesting beginning to their free-agent shopping. Here are five things we learned: The Ravens’ urgency matched the scale of their needs. Ravens fans have learned to temper their dreams in March. When the NFL’s annual free-agent shopping ...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly out of contention for Deshaun Watson

The Browns are no longer in the running to land Deshaun Watson. The team has been informed Watson will not waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a move there, leaving Baker Mayfield as the team’s projected starting quarterback (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network). Nate Ulrich of...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns restructure Cooper's contract; Landry, Clowney returns in play

The Browns restructured Amari Cooper‘s contract Saturday, moving the bulk of his $20M base salary into a signing bonus, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. This created $15M in cap space for Cleveland, which sits second in the NFL with more than $36M in available funds. This opens the door to both Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney coming back, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com notes.
NFL
