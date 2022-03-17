Patriots sign RB/WR Ty Montgomery to two-year deal

Ty Montgomery will join Bill Belichick's team. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots reached agreement with Ty Montgomery (Twitter link via Josina Anderson of CBSSports.com). The running back’s two-year deal could pay up to$4M, according to a source who spoke with Anderson.

Montgomery, 29, spent the first three-plus seasons of his career in Green Bay, moving from wide receiver to running back. His best work came in 2016, when he collected 805 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He was traded to the Ravens midway through the 2018 campaign, and he served as Le’Veon Bell‘s backup with the Jets in 2019.

Montgomery signed with the Saints in 2020 and spent last year at both positions. He finished out with 15 carries for 44 yards, plus 16 catches for 95 yards. The Patriots may look to reprise that role for the former third-round pick, using him as a receiver, a James White-type running back and a special teamer. The Pats could use a player like Montgomery, especially after backup RB Brandon Bolden left to join the Raiders.

Meanwhile, the Pats still have some work to do up front after trading standout guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers.