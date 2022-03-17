Vikings won't re-sign CB Mackensie Alexander, but 'several teams' are interested in him

Mackensie Alexander is done in Minnesota, but it appears his market is robust. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

We’re uncertain where free-agent cornerback Mackensie Alexander will play in 2022, but it definitely won’t be in Minnesota. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings won’t be re-signing the defensive back.

Fortunately for Alexander, he’ll be able to continue his career elsewhere. According to the reporter, there are “several teams interested” in the cornerback.

The 2016 second-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career in Minnesota before moving on to Cincinnati in 2020. He returned to Minnesota for the 2021 campaign and ended up collecting a career-high 51 tackles in 16 games (five starts).

The Vikings could have a completely different-looking cornerbacks corps in 2022. Patrick Peterson is also a free agent, and some draft pundits have predicted that the organization will select a cornerback in the first round of the upcoming draft.