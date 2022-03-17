Cowboys 'closing in on a deal to retain' pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong

Dallas is nearing a deal to retain Dorance Armstrong. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys recently lost Randy Gregory to the Broncos in controversial fashion. The could be keeping another of their pending free-agent edge-rushers, however. ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that Dallas is “closing in on a deal to retain” Dorance Armstrong.

Armstrong, 24, has been with Dallas for the past four seasons. He registered only one start in his first two campaigns, which included 30 appearances. However, he has started seven contests over the past two seasons, including five in 2021.

The former fourth-rounder set new career highs across the board this campaign. Playing more than half of the team’s defensive snaps for the first time, he registered 37 tackles, five sacks and a fumble recovery. That breakout season has certainly impressed the Cowboys enough to want to keep him in the fold.

With that said, Archer notes that this is unlikely to be the only move Dallas makes in the pass-rushing department. Having lost out on not only Gregory, but also the likes of Von Miller and Chandler Jones, the team is still on the lookout for an impact signing at the position. That has led some to think they will be active in trying to sign Za’Darius Smith, who backed out of his reported deal with the Ravens earlier Thursday.

Regardless of what further moves the Cowboys make, they appear to be keeping a solid rotational piece of their front seven.