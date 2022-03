The Big Ten tournament champion is out of the men's NCAA tournament. No. 12 Richmond knocked out No. 5 Iowa with a 67-63 win Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Midwest region. The Spiders' Nathan Cayo had two huge buckets in the paint in the final 90 seconds of the game while Richmond got a little help on a no-call by referees on a missed three by Iowa's Kris Murray.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO