ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Men’s Tournament Scores

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Why the time is now for BYU women’s basketball

The Brigham Young-led pioneers trekked west to be left alone. One hundred and seventy-five years later, BYU’s women’s basketball team is headed east to stir up some attention. The irony is everywhere. Entering the Salt Lake Valley, Brigham Young is said to have uttered those famous words, “this...
BASKETBALL
WTOP

Baylor women welcome Hawaii as NCAA tourney opens

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle got to Baylor together and were part of a national championship as freshmen in 2019. They all had a decision to make following an unexpected coaching change after last season. Smith, Egbo and Bickle all opted to stay...
WACO, TX
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cowgirls edge out Idaho State to keep season alive

CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball season is still afloat. The Cowgirls led Idaho State by as much as nine points early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament first round matchup. The Bengals clawed back, however, and behind the shooting from Dora Goles, tied the contest late and eventually took the lead. Tommi Olson knocked down a pair of free throws with 31 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the score 65-65 and the game went into overtime after both teams had empty possessions.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
MySanAntonio

Baylor women blow out Hawaii for 19th straight 1st-round win

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lewis knew Baylor's halftime lead was a little modest, and that Hawaii guard Amy Atwell was the reason. So she wasn't surprised to hear what coach Nicki Collen had to say at the break. “The message was we gave up 20 points to one...
WACO, TX
WETM 18 News

Undefeated Avoca/Prattsburgh wins Class D state title

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Vikings finished their season undefeated by winning a Class D state title on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: @PrattsburghCSD) The top-ranked Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball team took a 37-21 lead into halftime and stayed in front for a 70-58 win against Heuvelton to win a NYSPHSAA Class D state title at Cool […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Men S Tournament#First Round Michigan#Boise St 53 Baylor#The Associated Press
WJBF

Leth-Nissen captures first Girls Junior Invitational; Surratt holds off Potter to win 11th Boy’s Championship

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (March 19, 2022) – One The 2022 Junior Invitational made history for more reason than one. In addition to hosting the first-ever girls competition, the prestigious event went to extra holes for the first time in its existence with both the girls and boys needing sudden death to determine a winner. Amalie Leth-Nissen of Denmark […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
KUTV

Utah's March Madness memories through the decades

(KUTV) — Universities from the state of Utah were left out of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this season, but Utah universities have a strong history of magical moments in March. Here is brief look:. 1944: Utah wins the NCAA Tournament. The University of Utah won their only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Vanderbilt squares off against Dayton in NIT matchup

Dayton Flyers (24-10, 14-4 A-10) at Vanderbilt Commodores (18-16, 7-11 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Dayton Flyers play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Commodores are 7-11 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 9-6 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Flyers’ record in A-10 action...
DAYTON, OH
WTOP

Iglesias eager to slide into Rockies SS hole left by Story

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Needing to fill a shortstop hole, the Colorado Rockies think they’ve got a smooth fit with José Iglesias. Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract to step in for franchise fixture Trevor Story, an addition made with an eye toward extending the Rockies’ defensive prowess in the middle infield.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy