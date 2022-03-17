Men’s Tournament Scores

CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball season is still afloat. The Cowgirls led Idaho State by as much as nine points early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament first round matchup. The Bengals clawed back, however, and behind the shooting from Dora Goles, tied the contest late and eventually took the lead. Tommi Olson knocked down a pair of free throws with 31 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the score 65-65 and the game went into overtime after both teams had empty possessions.

