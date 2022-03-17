ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogwarts Legacy release window set for Holiday 2022

By Sam Loveridge
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hogwarts Legacy release window has been set for 'Holiday 2022' as part of a special PlayStation State of Play live stream. Initially due to launch in 2021, the game was then delayed into 2022 with the caveat that it would arrive after Fantastic Beasts 3. However, we now know that...

www.gamesradar.com

ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Video Reveals Dumbledore's First Army

Fans of the Harry Potter universe are well-versed in how Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley among others stood with Dumbledore, serving in his army against the forces of Voldemort, but those familiar and beloved characters were not Dumbledore's first army and the fight against Voldemort not the wizard's first fight. Fans will get to see that first army in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and now, a new featurette for the film is giving that army the spotlight. The new video, which you can check out for yourself below, refers to Professor Albus Dumbledore's (Jude Law) allies as a band of outsiders who come together trying to save the world from the Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Could this robot be our first look at Starfield gameplay?

Starfield gameplay might have been shown off for the first time in the game's latest trailer. In the new episode of the studio's Into the Starfield developer updates, design director Emil Pagliarulo, lead quest designer Will Shen, lead artist Istvan Pely, and game director Todd Howard discuss multiple aspects of Bethesda's upcoming RPG. During the discussion, the group touches on the nature of the the studio's companions and how memorable they can be.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Worried About Microtransactions Following PlayStation State of Play [Update]

UPDATE: Chandler Wood, Avalanche's community manager, has confirmed there are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy. The original article continues below. The new Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation State of Play showed a lot of amazing gameplay, but some fans are worried that it may include some predatory monetization schemes. Although most games monetize themselves in the form of battle passes now, which are a bit more widely accepted given it clearly lays out what the player gets and how to get it, microtransactions still very much exist. Players can sometimes pay extra money for skins in games with battle passes like Fortnite. They largely cater to online games and focus on cosmetics, but Hogwarts Legacy may be using a more controversial form of microtransactions.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Meg 2: The Trench Gets Release Date

Warner Bros. recently announced a slate of release dates for highly anticipated films, which included the confirmation that the sequel Meg 2: The Trench is set to land in theaters on August 4, 2023. The original The Meg had a long and complicated road to release, so the wait for this sequel ultimately taking five years shouldn't take audiences too much by surprise, especially given that the coronavirus pandemic upended the entire entertainment industry. Recent reports note that the film headed into production earlier this year, with the confirmation of this release date boding well for the progress on the follow-up film.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar+

You can now pre-register for Apex Legends on mobile

Global pre-registration for Apex Legends Mobile has officially begun. EA has announced that players across the world can now pre-register to play Apex Legends Mobile. Earlier this year, the game had a limited launch which saw the pocket edition of the award-winning battle royale game rolled out across ten countries.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GamesRadar+

Overwatch 2 beta gets a release date, but console players won't be happy

The Overwatch 2 beta has a solid release date, as confirmed during a developer livestream on Twitch. The highly anticipated beta will release on April 26 for PC players only, though Blizzard's commercial leader Jon Spector confirmed the team is "working to include console players in the future." According to the livestream, which also included game director Aaron Keller and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, the goal of this April beta is to bring in players with a broad range of abilities from a variety of regions.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to watch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

Sony's State of Play presentation focusing on Hogwarts Legacy is set to kick off today, and you can tune in to watch right here. The 20-minute stream is set to kick off at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm CET, and you can tune in via either the official PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channels. The YouTube stream can be found below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar+

The new-gen Resident Evil upgrades will carry over your old saves

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 will let you use your old saves, Capcom has confirmed. There's still no release date for the new-gen Resident Evil upgrades, but Capcom says they're due to launch later this year. And when they do, you'll be able to carry your progress from the Xbox One and PS4 versions over to their new-gen counterparts. Furthermore, if you have the Gold Edition of Resident Evil 7, you'll get the upgraded version of the included DLC as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Horizon Forbidden West' Lets Aloy Breathe Underwater — Here's How She Does It

The video game Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success after it was released on the PS4 in 2017. So when there was even an idea of a sequel, fans were more than excited. Almost five years to the day, the second game in the series, Horizon Forbidden West, came out on Feb. 18, 2022 — and we're continuing to assist our heroine Aloy as she braves a brand-new frontier in order to discover herself and save the world.
VIDEO GAMES
