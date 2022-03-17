Hogwarts Legacy release window set for Holiday 2022

Fans of the Harry Potter universe are well-versed in how Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley among others stood with Dumbledore, serving in his army against the forces of Voldemort, but those familiar and beloved characters were not Dumbledore's first army and the fight against Voldemort not the wizard's first fight. Fans will get to see that first army in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and now, a new featurette for the film is giving that army the spotlight. The new video, which you can check out for yourself below, refers to Professor Albus Dumbledore's (Jude Law) allies as a band of outsiders who come together trying to save the world from the Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO