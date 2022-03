Like Ferrari and Lamborghini, it's difficult to imagine Aston Martin one day transitioning to electric power alone. Charismatic, high-revving powerplants are so intrinsic to all of these brands, that any alternative seems disappointing. Anyone who has heard the V12 war cry of an Aston Martin DBS will agree. But a zero-emissions future is inevitable, and nearly three years after showing off its electric Rapide E, a limited-production EV, Aston Martin has now revealed an agreement with Britishvolt to develop high-performance battery cell technology together. Although Aston previously indicated it wasn't in a rush to electrify its lineup, this latest announcement makes it clear that electrification is on its radar.

