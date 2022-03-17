ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles release mainstay defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

By Bob Grotz
Trentonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Unable to find a suitable trade partner, the Eagles sent defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on his way Thursday rather than fully guarantee him the $18 million that would have been due him had been on the roster at 4 p.m., according to the NFL Network. The...

