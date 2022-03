Hangry Panda is a Greenwood spot that serves great Taiwanese street food, like crispy sweet potato starch-encrusted chicken sandwiches, minced pork with mushrooms and jammy caramelized onions over rice, sesame scallion noodles, and waffle fries. Not to mention their phenomenal signature “Panda Milk,” a deliriously rich concoction swirled with nutty black sesame paste and topped with salted cream cheese foam. This place is incredibly accommodating to food allergies, with dairy-free milk options and dedicated gluten-free fryers and grills (hello, celiac-safe teriyaki). If that sounds good to you too, call to order at 1-866-U-HANGRY. That’s seriously their phone number, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO