Networks Northwest Conducting Wage Survey for Northern Michigan

Networks Northwest is calling on businesses in 10 northern Michigan counties to weigh in on wages.

They launched a survey last week aiming to reach as many businesses in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, and Wexford counties as possible.

They’re looking for salary data from all different types of businesses to have a resource for employers and the workforce to reference.

Networks Northwest said the data they collect can also be used by educators.

“We’re also hoping that it could even be useful for educators and training providers that work with students, our future workforce,” said Networks Northwest Chief Program Officer Jessica Willis. “They can use that when they’re working with students who are exploring different careers and career pathways, and they can show them and demonstrate that these jobs are here in Northern Michigan and there are opportunities to stay here, learn here, and work here.”

For businesses in these counties that would like a copy of the survey, you can email Jessica at jessica.willis@networksnorthwest.org or call 231-929-5000.