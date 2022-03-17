ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma Linda, CA

Vegans boast a greater abundance of disease-fighting biomarkers than non-vegetarians

llu.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegans, compared to non-vegetarians, show significant differences in their metabolic profiles, which may help explain their lower risk for chronic diseases, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at Loma Linda University, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Fayth Miles, PhD, lead author...

news.llu.edu

rolling out

Overdose rates for Blacks greater than Whites for 1st time in decades

Blacks are trending upward in the consumption of powerful narcotics, a situation that’s become so severe that African Americans are overdosing at higher rates than their White counterparts for the first time since 1999. According to a report published by JAMA Psychiatry, the mortality rate for consuming powerful drugs...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Agriculture Online

New swine vaccine to aid producers in fighting against reproductive diseases

Boehringer Ingelheim has introduced a new swine vaccine to help producers fight against reproductive diseases. The vaccine, ReproCyc ParvoFLEX, works to prevent porcine parvovirus (PPV) in sows and gilts ages 6 months and up. PPV is one of the three most common reproductive pathogens found in swine and can cause...
INDUSTRY
Loma Linda, CA
California Health
Loma Linda, CA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
FireRescue1

Study: 9/11 responders at greater risk of blood cancers, cardiovascular disease

NASHVILLE — A new study found that 9/11 responders were more likely than other firefighters to have a genetic mutation that can lead to blood cancers and cardiovascular disease. The researchers used de-identified DNA data of 203 Nashville firefighters from BioVU, Vanderbilt’s biorepository of DNA extracted from discarded blood...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nature.com

Neurophysiology in psychosis: The quest for disease biomarkers

Psychotic disorders affect 3% of the population at some stage in life, are a leading cause of disability, and impose a great economic burden on society. Major breakthroughs in the genetics of psychosis have not yet been matched by an understanding of its neurobiology. Biomarkers of perception and cognition obtained through non-invasive neurophysiological tools, especially EEG, offer a unique opportunity to gain mechanistic insights. Techniques for measuring neurophysiological markers are inexpensive and ubiquitous, thus having the potential as an accessible tool for patient stratification towards early treatments leading to better outcomes. In this paper, we review the literature on neurophysiological markers for psychosis and their relevant disease mechanisms, mainly covering event-related potentials including P50/N100 sensory gating, mismatch negativity, and the N100 and P300 waveforms. While several neurophysiological deficits are well established in patients with psychosis, more research is needed to study neurophysiological markers in their unaffected relatives and individuals at clinical high risk. We need to harness EEG to investigate markers of disease risk as key steps to elucidate the aetiology of psychosis and facilitate earlier detection and treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Edible, biodegradable, anti-microbial plastic boasts higher tensile strength than petroleum-based plastic

Disposal of food packaging is a major cause of environmental pollution worldwide. More than 350 million metric tons of plastic are produced every year, and 85% of the garbage dumped in the oceans is plastic, according to estimates. Brazil is the fourth-largest producer, accounting for some 11 million metric tons per year. To make matters worse, most plastic packaging is derived from non-renewables such as petroleum.
ENVIRONMENT
charlottenews.net

Nepra Foods Samples Its Vegan, non-GMO, Gluten and Dairy-Free Salad Dressings for Private Label Production

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce a private label sampling of salad dressings made from its proprietary cold-pressed virgin hemp oil. The anticipated volume agreement is estimated to generate initial orders totaling up to 20,000 gallons of dressings per month to be sold in large retail chains across the United States. As a bi-product of its Colorado White Hemp Heart Flour production line, Nepra produces its refined hemp oil using a cold process to preserve the natural omegas, yielding an extra fresh oil that is vibrant, golden, and well-balanced for blending into a wide variety of clean label dressings, including Creamy Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Citrus Thai, and Creamy Caesar.
ECONOMY
WestfairOnline

FIGHTING CROHN’S DISEASE

Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president marketing and communications for Mastercard in Purchase, has been selected as the executive committee chair for the 2022 Take Steps Walk for the Connecticut/Westchester Chapter of Crohn’s Disease for which she serves as a board member. The Walk will be held in-person May 22 at Manhattanville College in Purchase…
ADVOCACY
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-canonical features of microRNAs: paradigms emerging from cardiovascular disease

Research showing that microRNAs (miRNAs) are versatile regulators of gene expression has instigated tremendous interest in cardiovascular research. The overwhelming majority of studies are predicated on the dogmatic notion that miRNAs regulate the expression of specific target mRNAs by inhibiting mRNA translation or promoting mRNA decay in the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC). These efforts mostly identified and dissected contributions of multiple regulatory networks of miRNA"“target mRNAs to cardiovascular pathogenesis. However, evidence from studies in the past decade indicates that miRNAs also operate beyond this canonical paradigm, featuring non-conventional regulatory functions and cellular localizations that have a pathophysiological role in cardiovascular disease. In this Review, we highlight the functional relevance of atypical miRNA biogenesis and localization as well as RISC heterogeneity. Moreover, we delineate remarkable non-canonical examples of miRNA functionality, including direct interactions with proteins beyond the Argonaute family and their role in transcriptional regulation in the nucleus and in mitochondria. We scrutinize the relevance of non-conventional biogenesis and non-canonical functions of miRNAs in cardiovascular homeostasis and pathology, and contextualize how uncovering these non-conventional properties can expand the scope of translational research in the cardiovascular field and beyond.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

RNA Blood Biomarker for Alzheimer’s Disease

Mayo Clinic researchers have identified a new set of molecular markers in blood plasma. This discovery could lead to the development of improved diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting 6.2 million people in the U.S. The Mayo Clinic study, published in...
SCIENCE

