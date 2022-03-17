Vegans boast a greater abundance of disease-fighting biomarkers than non-vegetarians

Psychotic disorders affect 3% of the population at some stage in life, are a leading cause of disability, and impose a great economic burden on society. Major breakthroughs in the genetics of psychosis have not yet been matched by an understanding of its neurobiology. Biomarkers of perception and cognition obtained through non-invasive neurophysiological tools, especially EEG, offer a unique opportunity to gain mechanistic insights. Techniques for measuring neurophysiological markers are inexpensive and ubiquitous, thus having the potential as an accessible tool for patient stratification towards early treatments leading to better outcomes. In this paper, we review the literature on neurophysiological markers for psychosis and their relevant disease mechanisms, mainly covering event-related potentials including P50/N100 sensory gating, mismatch negativity, and the N100 and P300 waveforms. While several neurophysiological deficits are well established in patients with psychosis, more research is needed to study neurophysiological markers in their unaffected relatives and individuals at clinical high risk. We need to harness EEG to investigate markers of disease risk as key steps to elucidate the aetiology of psychosis and facilitate earlier detection and treatment.
