SPRINGFIELD - The Riverbend was well-represented at this weekend's Illinois Product Expo at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Fifty vendors, and more than two dozen wineries, offered thousands of visitors the chance to sample food and beverage products produced in Illinois. Among those vendors was SS Backwards Longhorn Meats of the Macoupin County community of Medora. "Our beef sticks sell themselves," said co-owner Dara Simmons. "You buy one and you'll come back and get more."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO