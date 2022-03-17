ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light to Moderate Drinking Can Still Cause Changes to the Brain

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
Cover picture for the articleThe myth that moderate amounts of alcohol have health benefits persists despite experts rejecting this belief. A large study of light to moderate drinking found changes in brain volume and integrity similar to those found in heavy drinkers. The denial of alcohol's toxic effects may be reinforced by marketing...

