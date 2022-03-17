ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone tops North America and Western European smartphone markets as 5G surpasses 4G

Cover picture for the articleNew Counterpoint data is out and shows that 5G smartphone sales surpassed 4G for the first time in January 2022. Sales of 5G smartphones reached 51% in January. China, North America, and Western Europe were the driving forces of this increase. According to Counterpoint, the push for 5G came...

9to5Mac

Foxconn halts iPhone factory operations in China due to COVID lockdown

Foxconn, one of Apple’s major suppliers, has halted operations in Shenzhen, China, due to a lockdown imposed by the local government following a new COVID-19 outbreak. There, the Taiwanese company has factories responsible for assembling iPhones and other Apple products. As reported by Bloomberg, the lockdown has led Foxconn...
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

Apple will launch a new low-cost 5G phone — the iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE, compatible with 5G, at its product launch event on Tuesday, per Reuters. Details: The phone will broadly be the same design as the iPhone SE but will have an upgraded processor and camera, in addition to 5G.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Apple's Upcoming Product Could Become a Screaming Hit

Apple is expected to launch a 5G-equipped version of its entry-level iPhone SE on March 8. Analysts expect Apple to price the device competitively. A lower price could unlock a massive opportunity in the 5G market and supercharge its growth. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is holding its spring event on Tuesday, March...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing

Apple has just released new iPhone 13 models, but the company has already been working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac sources corroborated a report about the new models having different chips, we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple partner Foxconn pitches $9 billion factory in Saudi Arabia for EV parts, chips, more

Foxccon, one of Apple’s biggest supply chain partners, is reportedly considering a new a new $9 billion factory in Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the Saudi government is “reviewing an offer” from Foxconn for a “multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics like displays.”
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Samsung opens up with official comments on throttling the Galaxy S22 & other flagships

Samsung was recently found throttling apps on its Galaxy smartphones. It was found that a service called Game Optimization Service on Samsung Galaxy flagships, including the new Galaxy S22, was throttling the performance of some apps while allowing benchmark apps to run at full scale. Samsung came out with an official statement saying it will address the issue and will release an update for the affected device which will allow users to run all the apps at full performance.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Best cheap 5G phone 2022: iPhone SE isn't your only option

Buying a 5G smartphone on a budget has never been more fun given discounts, steep competition among carriers and Android device makers, but there are trade-offs. The 5G smartphone sweet spot has typically been between $400 and $700, but there are some cases where you can get a solid device for under the $250 or less. Are there compromises? Sure, the cameras are typically the biggest downgrade from more expensive alternatives, but most of the devices in the mid-range can snap good-enough photos. Recent launches from Google as well as OnePlus highlight how the price-camera gap is closing more and more.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

The New iPhone SE 2022 5G smartphone has the powerful A15 Bionic chip & Smart HDR

Offering the A15 Bionic chip, the New iPhone SE 2022 smartphone makes everything you do easier. Up to 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8, its 6-core CPU works together with a 4-core GPU. It not only tackles tasks but also helps you win your favorite games. With the 16-core Neural Engine, it supports machine-learning tasks and has an iconic glass and aluminum design in 3 colors. Its 4.7-inch retina display stays protected thanks to tough glass on both the front and back. Additionally, it has IP67 water and dust resistance to last through everything you do. Its Home Button with Touch ID gives you security and privacy, and the New iPhone SE 2022 has a great battery life. With a 12 MP camera, it lets you enjoy powerful computational photography. Finally, it boasts 5G connectivity for lower latency, fast downloads, quick uploads, high-quality HD FaceTime calls, and more.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Dead Networks Society: Why 5G isn't delivering the excitement 3G did

The story continues, but a chapter is ending. Last month, AT&T became the first major U.S. carrier to shut down its 3G cellular network. T-Mobile will be the next to go, followed by Verizon later this year. With 3G traffic representing a sliver of traffic on their networks, all three carriers are motivated to reuse the spectrum allocated to 3G as they continue to build out their 5G networks while improving the performance of their 4G networks. In doing so, they reap what was once an exciting hotbed to feed a future that's so far elicited a collective shrug from consumers.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple ‘looking to dominate budget smartphone market’ with new iPhone SE

Apple’s introduction of a new iPhone SE is a sign the phone maker is looking to “dominate the growing budget smartphone market”, one industry expert has said.The new handset, which goes on sale on March 18, is several hundred pounds cheaper than the flagship iPhone 13 – but comes with the same A15 Bionic processor and 5G connectivity.Although it has a smaller screen and the older iPhone design of a physical home button, mobiles expert Catherine Hiley from Uswitch.com said the new device offered a “huge power-up for the budget range”.A number of smartphone manufacturers have taken to introducing more...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro+: Which budget 5G phone is best?

The budget smartphone industry is smashing it these days. With 5G connectivity, capable processing power, and beautiful AMOLED displays churning out refresh rates up to 120Hz at surprisingly affordable price tags, these dark horses put into question the oft-exorbitant cost of flagship phones. These are the smartphones that step into...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The 5G iPhone SE will be for carriers, not customers

Apple is widely expected to release a new iPhone SE model this week, the company’s third — and its quickest update yet for its cheapest line of smartphones. Apple’s release cycle for the SE line is accelerating: the original iPhone SE was released in 2016 as an entry-level option for the iPhone lineup, priced at just $399 — compared to the $649 iPhone 6s model that preceded it a few months before. The second-generation model followed four years later, in 2020.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Shenzhen iPhone production partially restarts, using Wuhan-style ‘closed loop’ system

Shenzhen iPhone production was forced to shutdown at two Foxconn facilities due to a new COVID-19 outbreak – but has now partially restarted. Although the Chinese government ordered the city into complete lockdown for at least a week, it has now granted an exemption to Foxconn to use the same ‘closed loop’ system used by other companies in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic …
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung's next midrange Galaxy A phones to debut this week

Samsung is holding another Galaxy launch event this week to show off some of its latest midrange and budget phones that are coming out in 2022. Unlike the Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z phones, these are the more affordable models, which pack essential features for budget prices. Samsung hasn't...
