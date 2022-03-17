Eastern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) _ Eastern Co. (EML) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Naugatuck, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.3 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $246.5 million.

