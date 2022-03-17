ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen put his own spin on country music — and is now reaping the rewards

By Ailsa Chang
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
This is part a series of features from All Things Considered on first-time Grammy nominees, ahead of the April 3 awards. You can read and listen to profiles on Saweetie and Arooj Aftab; with Barlow & Bear next. Amid the thunderous echo of pins colliding, Jimmie Allen unspools his...

