Details for Jamarco Jones' contract with the Titans

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans recently inked versatile offensive lineman Jamarco Jones to a two-year deal in free agency, a move the team announced on Thursday.

Jones’ two-year pact with the Titans comes with an overall value of $4.8 million, per Spotrac, which is nearly $1 million less than was originally reported ($5.75 million). He’s getting $3.15 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old will account for a cap hit of $1.8 million in 2022, and the Titans can get out of his contract in 2023 if they so choose, as he carries a dead-cap hit of just $1.4 million.

The plan is for Jones to assume a backup role, and he’s a great option for that. The Ohio State product has experience all over the offensive line after playing everywhere but center during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

While Jones should be a solid reserve for Tennessee in 2022, the Titans still have multiple questions upfront, specifically at left guard and right tackle.

Both spots are glaring holes, unless you have total faith in guys like Aaron Brewer (for left guard) and Dillon Radunz (for right tackle) to start, which I don’t.

We’ll find out just how much the Titans think of both players in the days and weeks ahead as the team continues to navigate the waters of free agency, and then the 2022 NFL draft.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

