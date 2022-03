CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend brings a looming deadline for thousands of Chicago city workers. They could lose paychecks if they haven't gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Sunday is the deadline for Chicago police officers to get either their first shot of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Most other city workers faced earlier deadlines, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot has warned that any city workers who haven't complied with the vaccine mandate by Monday "will be placed in a non-disciplinary, no pay status until they come into compliance with the policy." ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO