Auburn cruised into the Round of 32 on Friday, easily handling 15th-seed Jacksonville State on the way to an 80-61 win at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The Tigers advanced past the opening round for the third time in as many NCAA Tournament appearances under Bruce Pearl. Now Auburn will try to move on to the Sweet 16 for the second time in the last four seasons. Standing in the Tigers’ way is 10th-seeded Miami, which upset seventh-seeded USC on Friday afternoon, 68-66.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO