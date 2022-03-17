Suspect arrested for pimping, prostitution

Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com/police/

After following up on a community tip, police have arrested a woman suspected of running a prostitution operation in Fort Collins.

In July 2021, Fort Collins Police Services received information about illicit activities happening at a massage business on 1720 West Mulberry Street. The person shared concerns about possible prostitution or human trafficking. The FCPS Neighborhood Engagement Team (NET) launched an investigation into the business and its owner, Qiaoru Li, 51, of Fort Collins.

Over the next several months, police found evidence of illegal sexual activity being advertised and conducted at the business. They also learned that Li's two employees had recently moved from California and were living onsite.

After conducting a thorough investigation, including search warrants on Li's home, business, and financial records, the NET team arrested her in February on the following charges:

Pimping (class 3 felony)

Keeping a Place of Prostitution (class 2 misdemeanor)

Soliciting for Prostitution (class 3 misdemeanor)

Prostitution (class 3 misdemeanor)

Pandering (class 3 misdemeanor)

“I’m extremely grateful to the person who spoke up and shared their concerns,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who oversees the Special Operations Division. “Our community is stronger and safer when we work together to solve problems.”

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The NET team conducts local training, demand-reduction operations, commercial sex investigations to support community safety. Prostitution is often connected with human trafficking, illegal drug usage and sales, and violent crimes. Police hope to reduce these issues by making Fort Collins a difficult market for soliciting or selling sexual services. For more information about local efforts and partnerships, visit https://www.fcgov.com/police/human-trafficking