ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Suspect arrested for pimping, prostitution

Fort Collins, Colorado
Fort Collins, Colorado
 4 days ago
  • Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com/police/

After following up on a community tip, police have arrested a woman suspected of running a prostitution operation in Fort Collins.

In July 2021, Fort Collins Police Services received information about illicit activities happening at a massage business on 1720 West Mulberry Street. The person shared concerns about possible prostitution or human trafficking. The FCPS Neighborhood Engagement Team (NET) launched an investigation into the business and its owner, Qiaoru Li, 51, of Fort Collins.

Over the next several months, police found evidence of illegal sexual activity being advertised and conducted at the business. They also learned that Li's two employees had recently moved from California and were living onsite.

After conducting a thorough investigation, including search warrants on Li's home, business, and financial records, the NET team arrested her in February on the following charges:

  • Pimping (class 3 felony)
  • Keeping a Place of Prostitution (class 2 misdemeanor)
  • Soliciting for Prostitution (class 3 misdemeanor)
  • Prostitution (class 3 misdemeanor)
  • Pandering (class 3 misdemeanor)

“I’m extremely grateful to the person who spoke up and shared their concerns,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who oversees the Special Operations Division. “Our community is stronger and safer when we work together to solve problems.”

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The NET team conducts local training, demand-reduction operations, commercial sex investigations to support community safety. Prostitution is often connected with human trafficking, illegal drug usage and sales, and violent crimes. Police hope to reduce these issues by making Fort Collins a difficult market for soliciting or selling sexual services. For more information about local efforts and partnerships, visit https://www.fcgov.com/police/human-trafficking

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Justice Thomas hospitalized, may miss some oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms and will miss some oral arguments this week. The longest-serving member of the Supreme Court was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday and expects to be released in a day or two, the court said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol raged on Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continued. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution
Fox News

Marine Corps identifies four service members killed in plane crash during NATO exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday. The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

69
Followers
233
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy