High Point, NC

High Point City Council Meeting, Monday March 21, 2022 5:30pm

The High Point City Council Meeting , Monday March 21, 2022 5:30pm agenda is available for viewing. Click the link to view the agenda.

Major industries in High Point include furniture, textiles, and bus manufacturing. The city's official slogan is "North Carolina's International City" due to the semi-annual High Point Furniture Market that attracts 100,000 exhibitors and buyers from around the world. It is home to High Point University, a private Methodist-affiliated institution founded in 1924.

