Indiana Governor limits e-learning days
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb officially signed House Bill 1093 into law this week. The law limits the number of E-learning days a public school can use to three...www.wthitv.com
I will do what's best for my child governor I don't need you to tell me my child has been home school for years because the schools couldn't deal with his ADHD then when he went back to reg school he got a and b grades so the government doesnt always do best and teachers don't either
Does this include when schools close due to weather? I know our district usually turns those into e-learning days. Will that no longer be possible?
I think they want to be in school again because it's easier to hide their agendas and curriculum from the parents. Where as, when online it's easier for parents to overhear and see it. No one should trust government schools. If you could trust public schools everyone wouldn't get so nervous when administrations change.
