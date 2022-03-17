ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Juan Pablo Montoya lets rip with his opinions over F1 2022

Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuan Pablo Montoya is never one to mince his words, so it was no surprise...

www.motorsport.com

Grand Tour Nation

F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice

The first day of practicing at the Bahrain Grand Prix is now over, but what an exciting day for F1 is has been. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been struggling all Friday, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Ferrari team have been dominating the time sheets. Charles Leclerc hits us with the first fastest […] The post F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to Bahrain GP pole position

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the opening round of the Formula One season after edging out world champion Max Verstappen - with Lewis Hamilton only fifth.Ferrari’s Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.123 seconds in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car.Sergio Perez took fourth with Hamilton next up, 0.680 sec back. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell finished only ninth, a further second adrift.Hamilton arrived for the curtain raiser fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And the seven-time world champion’s concerns became reality under the thousands of bulbs...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Atlanta Starting Lineup: March 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 1.54-mile track has been completely reconfigured since the trip to the track last year. View the 2022 NASCAR starting lineup for Atlanta Motor Speedway below. Atlanta Menu. Truck: Prac | Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual | Race. Cup: Prac...
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Ryan Newman Got Divorced in 2020, but Is the NASCAR Driver Dating Anyone?

For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Lewis Hamilton single: love story ended with Camila Kendra

Lewis Hamilton is single again: the English driver has just left with the Dominican model Camila Kendra, to whom he was linked since last summer. The reasons for the rupture are unknown: rumors said that everything is linked to a difficult moment Lewis Hamilton went through in recent months, when rumors of his retirement from F1 spread.
CELEBRITIES
Motorsport.com

NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch

All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Georgia for the first race weekend on the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in what is sure to be a show. Chase Briscoe became the 200th different winner in NASCAR Cup Series history with his Phoenix triumph over Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. Will we see our third different first-time winner of the 2022 season this weekend?
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton off the pace as F1 season gets underway in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton was only seventh in first practice for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as Pierre Gasly finished fastest.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine will not be a contender for victory.And, while the second session later on Friday will be more representative of the conditions for Saturday’s qualifying and the race – both of which take place at dusk – Hamilton might be alarmed by his apparent lack of pace.Hamilton finished 0.750 seconds adrift of AlphaTauri’s Gasly, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz second and third respectively.Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari seeks further clarity over Mercedes F1 mirror concept

For the final pre-season test in Bahrain, Mercedes completely overhauled its mirror setup as part of the sidepod revamp of the W13. Rivals questioned what Mercedes had done, as they suggested that some elements of the mirrors were being used for aerodynamic benefit – something which they are not supposed to under F1’s technical regulations.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

What has upset rivals over Mercedes’ F1 wing mirrors

For the shrinked sidepods have been widely accepted as an aggressive but fully legal design. The same cannot be said of the way Mercedes has implemented its mirror solution on top of the side impact area, as rivals have questioned whether or not they operate in a grey area of the rules.
CARS
racer.com

Verstappen beats Ferrari in Bahrain FP2, Mercedes continues to struggle

Max Verstappen has lit up second practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, putting Red Bull Racing at the top of the time sheet ahead of both Ferraris. Verstappen, who was quickest at this track at the end of preseason testing, lowered the benchmark from earlier in the day to 1m31:936s. But he was pursued closely by Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari was just 0.087s slower. Leclerc’s best time was set on five-lap old tires and the fifth lap of a qualifying simulation run, suggesting that the C3 compound is holding its own in Bahrain this season. Indeed, the majority of the field completed competitive long-run simulations on the red-walled rubber in the second half of the session, with Verstappen’s race pace in particular looking strong.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton wasn’t expecting an apology from FIA over Abu Dhabi incident

Lewis Hamilton said he never expected an apology from the FIA after Formula One’s governing body finally published its report into last season’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.On the eve of the new season, the FIA said its former race director, Michael Masi “acted in good faith and to the best of his knowledge” after he fudged the rules following a late safety car to allow Max Verstappen the shot to beat Hamilton to the title.The governing body described Masi’s move as a “human error” before concluding that the results of the race can no longer be changed, effectively reaffirming...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bahrain GP / FP1 (2022)

MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Toyota driver Lopez accepts blame for Sebring 1000 Miles WEC crash

Defending Hypercar class champion Lopez was trying to lap the #88 Dempsey Proton Porsche of Julien Andlauer during the race's fourth hour when they made contact, sending the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid into the barriers at Turn 9. Lopez was able to return to the track on his own power...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Michael Masi ‘acted in good faith’ but made ‘human error’ in Abu Dhabi – FIA

Michael Masi “acted in good faith and to the best of his knowledge” and was “under immense pressure” from Mercedes and Red Bull, the FIA has said after Formula One’s governing body finally published its report into last season’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Max Verstappen took the title from Lewis Hamilton’s grasp after Masi, removed as race director last month, allowed only five drivers to un-lap themselves in the closing stages of the season finale.The FIA described Masi’s action as a “human error” before concluding that the results of the race can no longer be changed, effectively reaffirming Red Bull’s...
MOTORSPORTS

