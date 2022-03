Clayton Kershaw pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers opened spring training play Friday by tying the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-3, in Glendale, Arizona. Kershaw retired the Brewers in order in the first in his first game since Oct. 1 when he was removed after allowing three runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings against Milwaukee and was placed on the injured list the next day because of left forearm discomfort, missing the postseason.

