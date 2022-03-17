ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'Think about resigning': Chip Roy slams proxy voting, calling it 'unconstitutional'

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KwDE_0eiOloBS00

T exas Rep. Chip Roy blasted lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for what he claims is an inflated sense of self-importance and called proxy voting " unconstitutional ," citing all the life events he's missed for his job.

"Get your butt to Washington and vote," he said in a speech to the House Rules Committee on Thursday.


"It’s our job. It’s our obligation" Roy said. "And if you can’t do it, think about not running again, think about resigning."

"How many things have you sacrificed?" he asked. "When I miss the baseball game, when I miss school, when I miss the event, I’m doing it for [my son]. I’m doing it for my daughter. I’m doing it for my wife."

Roy reportedly missed his father's birthday in November for a vote.

"Still in DC, ready to debate & vote against the⁦⁩ @HouseDemocrats #BuildBackBS socialist spending spree. I wish I was in Tx with my Pop to visit after surgery on his 79th birthday, but Proxy Voting is BS — & he said 'Son, stay there & fight those bastards.' #TakeBackAmerica ," he wrote in a tweet.


Roy suggested his colleagues may have an over-inflated sense of self-importance, saying, "What we do here is important, but I think sometimes we have a heightened sense of our own importance."

"I ain’t that important," he added. "At the end of the day, our job is what’s important."

The congressman acknowledged technology has made great advancements but maintained proxy voting is "unconstitutional."

DOJ INSPECTING HUNTER BIDEN FOR POTENTIAL FOREIGN LOBBYING VIOLATIONS REPORT

"It is my perspective that it is in fact unconstitutional for us to engage in proxy voting. I think that the Constitution is pretty clear on it," he told his colleagues. "It clearly requires a member of Congress to be actually present in the House or the Senate chamber."

"I understand technology has changed. Well, then let’s amend the constitution. Let’s debate about it," he added.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy also delivered remarks to the committee, telling them, "Anecdotally, members have used proxy voting as a means to attend fundraisers, conventions, ribbon cuttings, bill signings, personal events, and more — both inside and outside D.C."

"We have seen days where 50, 100, and even more than 150 members have elected to vote by proxy on a measure — for no other reason than accommodating their own schedule," he added.

"Put differently, Mr. Chairman: you have given members an inch, and they have taken the proverbial mile," he said, adding that "enough is enough."

In September, the two congressmen joined forces to petition the Supreme Court to "perform its duty and end house proxy voting."

"Proxy voting makes a mockery of this body's purpose, allowing Members to evade their responsibility and avoid accountability," Roy said in a press release. "Americans entrust their elected member, and that member alone, the duty to decide votes on their behalf. Therefore, this practice permits elected officials to delegate away something that is simply non-delegable."

Roy also criticized what he considered abuse of proxy voting in the summer of 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"'Is it still a requirement that you have to make a case that it is a virus or COVID-related reason for voting by proxy?' Rep. Roy calls attention to the ongoing abuse of unconstitutional proxy voting," his press office tweeted.

Comments / 2

Face Plant
1d ago

Congress should stop proxy voting!!! Make them go to their offices, do some work for their constituents and vote in person.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Roy
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'A message has to be sent': Judge sentences 'privileged' Capitol rioter who made off with Pelosi's lectern to 75 days in prison - one of longest terms for a misdemeanor - and fines him $5,000

A Florida stay-at-home father-of-five who appeared in a now-iconic photograph carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to 75 days in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton also imposed a $5,000 and 200 hours of community service on Adam...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#The House Rules Committee#Buildbackbs#Bs
Washington Times

At rally endorsing GOP candidates in South Carolina, Trump tells crowd he won 2020 election

Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
FLORENCE, SC
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The myth that won’t die: Why do Republicans keep insisting Michelle Obama could run in 2024?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend, a straw poll speculated Democrats’ 2024 nominee. And in a peculiar twist, the leading candidate was not incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Rather, CPAC attendees said that the leading candidates were former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, with Ms Clinton receiving 22 per cent and Ms Obama receiving 17 per cent of votes. Only 14 per cent of conservative attendees said Mr Biden would run.Similarly, Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official in the Trump administration, praised Ms Obama. “For all of these people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
193K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy