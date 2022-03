The New York Giants have two first-round picks in this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants own the fifth and seventh overall draft picks this year, giving them the ability to draft some of the top talents in this year’s class. While New York is in a position to draft some top talent, they are also in a position to trade these picks for a king’s ransom, like they did last year. It might not be as easy to trade down this year as it was last year, but there are still some opportunities for the Giants to take advantage of and make a trade happen.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO