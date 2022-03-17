ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Antioch Man Convicted In 1980 Cold Case Rape, Murder of 14-Year-Old Suzanne Bombardier

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wy8tx_0eiOlY0i00

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A jury convicted Antioch resident Mitchell Lynn Bacom of first-degree murder in the 1980 killing of 14-year-old Suzanne Bombardier, the district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

The 67-year-old Bacom was convicted Tuesday of the girl’s murder after DNA evidence obtained in 2017 identified him as the perpetrator, according to a press statement from Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.

On June 21, 1980, Bombardier disappeared from her sister’s apartment where she was babysitting younger cousins. A fisherman discovered her body a week later in the San Joaquin River. She had been raped and stabbed in the chest.

The first-degree murder conviction with special circumstances for the commission of the murder during the course of burglary, kidnapping, and rape means Bacom will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Becton said.

“Justice did not come swiftly for the Bombardier family,” said Becton in a prepared statement. With the perseverance of Antioch detectives and scientific advancement, the successful prosecution of Mitchell Bacom brings closure to this 37-year-old mystery.”

Bacon had been a suspect early in the investigation having been previously convicted of rape and other felonies in Mountain View. He had been on parole at the time of Bombardier’s murder. In 1980, Bacom was convicted in a separate sexual assault case with other felonies and received a 24-year prison sentence.

Antioch police said the Bombardier case was the city’s oldest open homicide on record.

Comments / 15

Erika Barela
1d ago

how dare you live a long life when you took away hers I hope you get what's coming to you

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Colorado Man Arrested In Fatal Fremont Shooting

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 77-year-old Colorado man has been charged with murder after his arrest following an argument in Fremont that erupted into deadly gunfire Tuesday evening. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Franklin Earl Lynch on Thursday with one count of murder, and numerous enhancements, including the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Fremont police said officers were dispatched to a call in the area of the 40000 block of Lindenwood St. around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. As officers were responding, the incident was upgraded to a shooting with several callers advising police that the victim...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Teen Suspect Arrested for Multiple Brazen Armed Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with multiple armed robberies that happened within the space of hours last Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the SFPD, on Tuesday at around 1:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Divisadero and North Point Streets after a report of a woman who was robbed by a male suspect armed with a gun. Arriving officers met with the victim who said an unknown male approached her brandishing a firearm and demanded her wallet. Out of concern for her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Five Arrested In 2020 Hayward Shooting That Left One Dead, Three Wounded

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — After months of investigation, Hayward detectives have arrested five suspects in a December 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old San Mateo woman dead and three others wounded. Hayward police said over the last two weeks they have arrested 19-year-old Jose Bedolla, of Hayward; 22-year-old Sonia Gonzalez, of Hayward; 21-year-old Taiz VegaMendoza, of San Mateo; 23-year-old Julissa AguilarYoc, of San Carlos and 19-year-old Kevin Colindres, of Manteca. All five were arrested for one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an inhabited vehicle. On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at about 12:24...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Arraignment for Man Who Fatally Shot Security Guard Kevin Nishita Postponed

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The arraignment for the man accused of killing a security guard during a botched robbery in Oakland last November has been postponed. When Oakland police on Thursday identified 25-year-old Shadihia Mitchell as the gunman who fatally shot Kevin Nishita as he guarded a local news crew back on November 24, they said he was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in a Dublin courtroom. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Mitchell was was granted a three-week continuance before having to enter a plea. He will return to court on April 15. 24-year-old Hershel Hale and 27-year-old...
DUBLIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Police Arrest Morgan Hill Juvenile In Projectile Attack Inspired By ‘Orbeez’ TikTok Challenge

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill arrested a teenage boy after a projectile attack on two pedestrians apparently inspired by another viral TikTok challenge. The “Orbeez Challenge” on TikTok involves pedestrians being shot at with gel or water-based pellets, commonly referred to as ‘Orbeez,’ a brand of small, absorbent water beads. The pellets can cause painful welts and major injury if struck in the face or eyes, police said. Officers responded Thursday at around 3:48 p.m. to the area of East Main Ave. and the U.S. Highway 101 overpass on a report of the pedestrians getting hit with multiple...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed Man Wounded After Firing At SWAT Vehicle During Pittsburg Standoff

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A man who shot at an armored SWAT vehicle was wounded by return fire during a tense Friday night standoff at his family’s Pittsburg home. Pittsburg police said officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Redwood Street just before 11:30 p.m. after an elderly woman called dispatch to report her adult son had a rifle, had taken it outside and fired several rounds. The woman then informed dispatch that her son had walked back inside the house, but still had the rifle with him. The woman told police that she and her husband were hiding...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Police Release Photo Of Gas Station Robbery Suspect; Do You Know This Man?

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Investigators released a surveillance video photo Saturday morning, hoping to locate a suspect who robbed a Lakeville Highway gas station. Petaluma police said officers were dispatched to USA Gas on Lakeville Highway to investigate a reported robbery at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday. A store employee told police that a male adult entered the store and approached the cash register. The suspect then ordered the employee to open the cash register where he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left shortly thereafter on foot toward Casa Grande Road. During the incident, the suspect told the employee that he had gun. The suspect was described as a black male adult approximately 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded jacket and a gold/red 49ers facemask. Anyone with information related to this case, including the identity of the suspect was encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2nd Victim Dies in Weekend Shooting In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (BCN) – A second victim has succumbed to injuries suffered in a shooting in Fairfield over the weekend, police said Wednesday. Damion Davis, 36, of Suisun City, died at a hospital on Tuesday, according to a news release from Fairfield police. Another man, 44-year-old Fairfield resident Earl Wayne Wyatt III, died at the scene of the shooting on Sunday morning in the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue, police said. A third person injured in the shooting was hospitalized and released after undergoing surgery, police said earlier this week. A suspect in the shooting, Trine Martinez, 25, of Fairfield, turned himself in on Monday. Martinez was accompanied by his attorney and did not provide a statement, police said. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and ask that anyone who was a witness to the shooting and has not yet been contacted by a detective to call (707) 428-7600. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Becton
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors Charge San Jose Man Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Father With Murder

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it charged a 37-year-old man with murder and other related charges for allegedly stabbing his father to death last weekend. Prosecutors charged Kevin Michael Jones with murder and assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing his father and mother at their home San Jose’s Aviso neighborhood Sunday. They also added a charge of attempted kidnapping after he reportedly tried to grab a child at a relative’s home nearby, minutes before the stabbing incident. According to a report from the San Jose Mercury News, at the time the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Richmond Police Search For 16-Year-Old Mother, 1-Year-Old Son Missing Since Weekend

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Richmond Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old and her 1-year-old son, who were last seen over the weekend. Police said Kenia Cabrera-Delgado and her son, Edgar, were last seen at their Richmond home on Sunday. Early Monday morning, Kenia’s mother discovered that the pair and their belongings were gone. The teen’s cellphone service was also found disconnected, police said. Kenia Cabrera-Delgado and her 1-year-old son, Edgar, were last seen at their home in Richmond on March 13, 2022. (Richmond Police Department) According to investigators, Kenia recently learned that she and her family would be relocating to another state and was described by police to be “extremely upset” over the decision. “Due to their respective ages, we are concerned for their well-being and are asking our community to be on the lookout,” police said in a statement Wednesday. Anyone who may have information about the case or spots Kenia or Edgar is asked to contact Detective O. Johnson of the Richmond Police at 510-672-1160 or the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 510-233-1214.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Confirm Charges Against 3 Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities on Wednesday announced that the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against three suspects in the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita. A press release from the Oakland Police Department announcing the charges noted that two of the suspects in Nishita’s slaying are currently in custody. Investigators are working to locate the third individual. Authorities have yet to specify exactly what charges have been filed in the case. Last December, the department announced that the two suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges when they...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Murder#Cbs Sf#Contra Costa County#Justice
CBS San Francisco

Man Found Fatally Shot In Vehicle In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon, in the city’s seventh homicide of the year. Around 5:10 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Mark Avenue, north of Highway 37, on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting in the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel were called in, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police on the scene following a fatal shooting on the 400 block of Mark Avenue in Vallejo on March 16, 2022. (CBS) The victim’s identity has been withheld pending confirmation and notification of family by the Solano County Coroner. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was approached while he was in the vehicle when a suspect or multiple suspects opened fire. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No description of potential suspects were immediately available. Vallejo Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Emotionally Troubled Man Who Allegedly Brandished Gun Shot Dead In Fremont; Suspect Arrested

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A terrifying scene played out in a quiet Fremont neighborhood Tuesday evening, that ended with one person shot dead and another man under arrest. Fremont police tweeted at 6:23 p.m. the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Doane St in a neighborhood just north of Auto Mall Parkway. A neighbor said he was confronted by the gunman while driving in the area. “He punched my window, and I rolled my window down … The first thing he told me – I’m gonna kill you,” he said. “And then he was chasing my car, running like a crazy man...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

13-Year-Old Cyclist Fatally Struck By Truck Driver On El Camino Real In Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A 13-year-old bicyclist died from his injuries after being struck by a driver in a transport truck on El Camino Real in Mountain View Thursday morning. Police said around 8:15 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a collision at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road, a busy crossing where Highway 237 also starts. Officers and firefighters responded to the scene, where they began life-saving measures on the teen. The teen was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Scene of fatal crash at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Announce Arrests in Recent Strong-Arm Robbery on Howard Street

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrests of three suspects in connection with a strong-arm robbery on Howard Street last week. According to a press release issued by the SFPD, early on the evening of March 10 at around 6:40 p.m., officers from the Southern Police Station responded to the 300 block of Howard Street after a report of a robbery. Arriving officers met the victim who said she was grabbed and thrown to the ground by an unknown male suspect who proceeded to rip her purse out of her hands. The victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

2 Suspects Behind Bars, Weapons Found After Thieves Hit Oakland Cannabis Business

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two suspects were arrested after police surprised a group of thieves breaking into a cannabis business in Oakland, late Monday night. Officers responded to a report of a burglary-in-progress in the 2800 block of E. 10th Street, just before 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, the front door showed signs of forced entry and several individuals were fleeing from the building. Police chased down, detained and arrested one suspect. After a search of the area, a second suspect was taken into custody. Police found two loaded firearms, one with an extended magazine. This incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPD’s Burglary Unit at (510) 238-3951.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman Struck By Driver At I-680 On-Ramp In East San Jose Dies From Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A woman who was struck by a driver at an on-ramp to northbound Interstate 680 in East San Jose earlier this month has died from her injuries, according to police. Around 5:30 a.m. on March 2, officers responded to the area of Alum Rock Avenue and Interstate 680 on reports of a collision. An investigation determined that the woman, who was in a crosswalk at the on-ramp entrance, was struck by a driver in a Chevrolet HHR attempting to enter the freeway. Following the crash, the woman was hospitalized with life threatening injuries. While the victim was...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Investigate Smash-and-Grab Robbery, Assault at Eastridge Center Jewelry Store

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery and assault that happened late Monday morning at a jewelry store inside the Eastridge Center targeted for the third time since the fall, according to authorities. The robbery happened shortly before 11 a.m., according to store employees. A total of nine suspects, all male, burst into J. & Huss Custom Jewelry with sledge hammers in hand. Police confirmed that officers responded to the strong-arm robbery at approximately 11:50 a.m. at the mall located at 2200 Eastridge Loop in San Jose. The suspects proceeded to smash jewelry cases, robbing the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 Arrested For Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft In San Mateo Mall Parking Lot

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Three people are under arrest following an attempted catalytic converter theft that was taking place at the Hillsdale Shopping Center late Monday night. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., an officer spotted three people in the mall parking lot, standing next to two vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Toyota Prius, was lifted on a vehicle jack. Police said the group was then spotted removing the jack and placing it into the trunk of the other vehicle. When the officer confronted the group, one of the people claimed he owned the Prius, but a records check determined the vehicle was...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy