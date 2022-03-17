SF Judge Sentences LA Man to 9 Years For Fraud That Cost Millions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A federal judge sentenced a Los Angeles man to nine years in prison Thursday for perpetuating two fraud schemes that resulted in over $3.5 million in losses.

Joseph Albert Corey, 57, received his nine-year sentence for charges that came down in 2019 over his depositing fraudulent checks into accounts opened under a false name.

“Posing as Dennis Dupont, Corey opened bank accounts for two fake companies, ‘Medical Practice Management’ and ‘Medtronic Inc,’” the Department of Justice stated in a press release. “He funded those accounts by depositing unauthorized checks drawn on a bank account owned by a legitimate company.”

Corey wrote checks on the victim company’s account totaling more than $370,000 and laundered the proceeds by purchasing gold coins, which he had mailed to Bay Area mailboxes.

Authorities arrested Corey back in 2019 but he fled to Mexico before his sentencing hearing in February 2020. While in Mexico, Corey started a new scheme where he impersonated a doctor in order to obtain loans for medical equipment he would never purchase. Corey later admitted that he defrauded more than ten victims in this second scheme at least $3.5 million in total.

“Corey remained a fugitive until he was detained by Mexican authorities in January 2021 and deported from Mexico to the United States,” said the DOJ’s press release. “According to a government filing, when Corey was arrested in Mexico he possessed scores of false identifications, including one identifying him as a “special agent” of the CIA.”

In addition to the 108 month prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen ordered Corey to pay restitution. The sentence also included a three year period of supervision following Corey’s release from prison.

Corey was in custody at the sentencing hearing and began serving his sentence immediately.