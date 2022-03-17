ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

These Are the 8 Republicans Who Voted Against Ending Russia's Trade Status

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The vast majority of House members on Thursday voted to end Russia's most-favored trade status in condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin 's war on Ukraine—with only a handful of Republicans voting against the popular legislation.

The U.S., Canada and European allies have implemented stringent sanctions targeting the Russian economy in the wake of Moscow's internationally scorned invasion of Ukraine. In a further step of solidarity with Ukraine, the House voted to revoke Russia's special trade status with the U.S. in a widely bipartisan vote.

As 424 lawmakers voted in favor of the measure, just eight GOP lawmakers voted "no." Those who voted against the effort includes Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Chip Roy of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, Dan Bishop of North Carolina and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P74se_0eiOlUTo00

"This bill allows [President Joe] Biden and future Presidents to sanction virtually anyone they choose anywhere on the globe without Congressional approval," Massie told Newsweek in an emailed statement to explain his rejection of the bipartisan legislation.

Roy told Newsweek in a statement that he "generally" supports the "underlying purpose of this bill." He condemned Putin for "actively killing thousands of innocent people in an unjust war" and "destabilizing the world economy." However, the Republican congressman said he has "deep concerns about the provisions of this bill that would permanently empower the President with the unilateral authority to issue sanctions against anyone who he deems responsible for an undefined 'serious human rights abuse.'"

"H.R. 1708 had bad language that could lead to sanctioning 'human rights abusers' who simply hold traditional views of life and family and restrict access to abortion. The bill also does nothing to spur domestic energy production," Boebert said in a statement emailed to Newsweek .

Newsweek reached out to the other five Republicans who dissented, but did not immediately receive responses.

In addition to Russia, the legislation would additionally strip Belarus of its most-favored trade status with the U.S. The bill allows the U.S. to impose new taxes on Russian and Belarusian goods imported into the country. It will now head to the Senate where it also appears to have broad bipartisan support. Biden has voiced support for the legislation as well.

Belarus has been a key supporter of Putin's war against Ukraine. It has allowed Russian troops to use the country as a staging ground for attacks and provided military support to Moscow. Belarus was also one of just four nations in the United Nations General Assembly to vote March 2 against condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Putin launched the full-scale invasion on February 24 after Biden and other Western leaders warned for weeks that an assault was imminent. The U.S. and its allies quickly responded with harsh sanctions targeting Russia and Moscow elite, including Putin. Russia's actions have been denounced by the international community, with 141 nations going on record at the U.N. condemning the Kremlin's invasion.

Meanwhile, the war on Ukraine appears to have failed to succeed in the way Putin and other Moscow leaders had envisioned. As of Thursday, following three weeks of combat, Russian forces have failed to take any major Ukrainian cities. They have been met with fierce resistance from the Ukrainian military as well as from ordinary Ukrainian citizens. The U.S. and Europe have quickly funneled billions of dollars in weapons and aid to assist Kyiv as it battles the unprovoked attack.

Some of the GOP lawmakers who voted against ending Russia's most-favored trade status have faced backlash for their comments on the war. Greene, in particular, has drawn the ire of several prominent Republicans. On Thursday, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming tweeted that her GOP colleague from Georgia is one of the Kremlin's "useful idiots."

Comments / 226

R Gordon
2d ago

i have always stated M.Greene got that Russian look & previously stated "There Is Something Not Right About Her." She reminds me of the Russian woman spy who was a member of the NRA.

Reply(12)
90
Kathy
1d ago

This would be called Treason before 45. Ashamed, they should be, but bc we're in 2022, they skate. Sick of them making fun of my Father's service as a Marine in WWII.

Reply(15)
64
R Gordon
2d ago

Years ago ALL of them would be charged with Treason, including Trump because of his $$$$$$$$ in Russia.

Reply(47)
89
Related
Washington Post

Trump reminds us why electing him in 2024 would be a disaster

Let’s play compare and contrast. President Biden announced Friday that the United States and its allies will move to cut off normal trade relations with Russia. It’s the latest sign that Biden and the West are working in concert to maximize pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the mounting humanitarian horrors of his invasion of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Glenn Grothman
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Chip Roy
Person
Thomas Massie
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn dismisses Zelensky requests after arriving late to speech and calling him a thug

Republican Rep Madison Cawthorn offered a dismissive response to Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress after arriving just as the Ukrainian president was about to finish. The late entrance on Wednesday morning comes less than a week after North Carolina freshman Republican caused outrage when video emerged of him calling Mr Zelensky “a thug” and saying the Ukrainian government “is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies”.Zelensky address before Congress - live updatesIn his speech, Mr Zelensky called on Americans to remember Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attacks and compared them to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ukraine#Belarus#House#Russian#European#Gop
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't applaud Zelensky's speech and reaches for her cell phone - while Madison Cawthorn misses HALF the remarks and says 'emotion shouldn't guide foreign policy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

With an absurd video, the GOP’s ‘Putin wing’ gets a little louder

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the U.S. Congress yesterday, the overwhelming majority of American lawmakers responded by endorsing increased aid to the country trying to fend off Russia’s brutal invasion. But members weren’t completely unanimous on this point. The Washington Post highlighted a video Rep. Marjorie...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
840K+
Followers
86K+
Post
779M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy