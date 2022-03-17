ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bryant, Freeman make NL West even tougher with big deals

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NL West was already a good division and it should be even tougher in 2022. The Los...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
The Spun

Nolan Arenado Reacts To The Kris Bryant Signing

Earlier this week, superstar third baseman Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies. Immediately after the news broke, the baseball world was somewhat flummoxed by the move. “On a scale of 1 to 10, the industry shock over the Rockies’ deal with Kris Bryant has been turned up to 11,” MLB insider Buster Olney wrote on Twitter.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Freddie Freeman
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant speaks out on the decision to sign with the Rockies

Amid much outside talk over whether he made the right move to sign with the Colorado Rockies, Kris Bryant is aiming to build a winning culture within the team. The Rockies officially announced on Friday that they came to terms with Bryant on a seven-year deal. The veteran outfielder signed off on a $162 million deal that includes a no-trade clause.
MLB
Parkland Talk

Anthony Rizzo Makes Free Agency Decision

It was a crazy off-season in baseball with the 99-day lockout, but Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo is officially heading back to the New York Yankees. Rizzo signed a two deal worth $32 million with an opt-out after year one. A 2007 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox that same year. In 2010, Rizzo was traded to the San Diego Padres in a deal for All-Star first basemen Adrian Gonzalez.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Padres#Giants
theScore

Report: Villar agrees to join Cubs on 1-year, $6M deal

The Chicago Cubs and infielder Jonathan Villar agreed on a one-year, $6-million contract, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal also reportedly includes performance bonuses and a mutual option for 2023. Villar hit .249/.322/.416 with 18 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 142 games last season...
MLB
West Hawaii Today

Bryant, Freeman find new homes as MLB teams make moves

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the agreement. Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Versatile Infielder

Cubs sign versatile infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have signed versatile infielder and former Met Jonathan Villar to a one-year deal, the club announced Saturday. The deal includes a mutual option for 2023. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the deal is worth $4.5 million with...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVZ

Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points and the Phoenix Suns moved closer to wrapping up the NBA’s best regular-season record, routing the Chicago Bulls 129-102 on Friday night. At a franchise-best 57-14 through 71 games, the Suns moved nine games ahead of second-place Memphis with 11 games left. Memphis lost at Atlanta earlier Friday. Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns. Cameron Payne scored 15 points, Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet had 14 each, JaVale McGee 12 and Mikael Bridges 11. DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points for Chicago, fifth in the Eastern Conference at 41-29. The Suns are 9-4 without point guard Chris Paul. He’s out with a fractured right thumb.
NBA
KTVZ

Mets newcomer Canha boosted by Showalter’s compliments

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New to the New York Mets, outfielder Mark Canha has already drawn praise from manager Buck Showalter. In his first spring training with the Mets, Showalter says he likes Canha’s approach to the game. The 33-year-old Canha signed a two-year contract with the Mets after playing his first seven seasons with the Oakland Athletics.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Is Reportedly Shocked Over Kris Bryant

On Wednesday, superstar third baseman Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies heading into the 2022 MLB season. If this news surprises you, you’re not alone. According to ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney, most of the baseball industry is “shocked” by this blockbuster move....
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy