Paid Extras Needed In Nashville For New Paramount Miniseries

Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to be a part of a major television series, acting alongside Hollywood A-listers while appearing on the silver screen? Now could finally be your chance. A new miniseries will be filming in Nashville and they are searching for hundreds of paid extras to take part.

Selected actors will be cast as extras in a new Paramount miniseries called George & Tammy , following the life of George Jones and Tammy Wynette , per News Channel 5 . The show is based on a book written by the former couple's daughter Georgette Jones titled The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George . The miniseries will star Michael Shannon , of Knives Out , and Jessica Chastain , of Molly's Game , as the titular characters.

According to a casting call from jenny alison casting , the series is looking to hire 150-300 paid background actors of any gender in the Nashville area for filming on April 6-7. The pay is $80 for eight hours of work, plus time and a half if filming exceeds eight hours.

TV EXTRAS NEEDED IN THE NASHVILLE AREA (PAID OPPORTUNITY) Rate: $80.00** for 8 hours ($10.00 an hour with an 8 hour... Posted by jenny alison casting on Thursday, March 17, 2022

According to the news outlet, extras may be required to attend a costume fitting as the series, set in the '70s and '90s, may have limited sizes available. A COVID-19 test must also be taken prior to working, however both the fitting and COVID test come with a money bump.

Anyone hoping to be cast as an extra must be 18 or older. No acting experience is necessary.

Interested parties should email booking@jennyalisoncasting.com with the which date they are available to get added to the database.