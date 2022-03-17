Australia shares seen advancing at open, NZ rises

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, likely helped by gains in local banks following the interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with firm commodity prices also potentially boosting domestic miners and energy stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 10.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose about 1% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,036.41 points in early trade. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese)

